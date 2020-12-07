Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78, OT
George Washington at Towson, TBA
Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.
Elon at Howard, TBA
Marshall at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
St. Andrews at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Charlotte 78, SC State 40
Chattanooga 80, Middle Tennessee 70
FAU 79, North Florida 77
UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Marshall at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Mobile at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hartford 67, Fairfield 54
Morgan St. at Iona, 3 p.m.
Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
W. Michigan 62, Adrian 42
Kent St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Adrian at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Charlotte 78, SC State 40
Coastal Carolina 78, NC Central 71
Norfolk St. 76, Hampton 64
Morgan St. at Iona, 3 p.m.
Elon at Howard, TBA
NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Bradley 95, Lewis 62
Truman State at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
McKendree at Drake, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA
Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
E. Kentucky 71, Morehead St. 68
SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
