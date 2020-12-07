All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

Hartford 67, Fairfield 54

UMBC 92, George Washington 81

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA

MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 VCU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

Richmond 77, Wofford 72

UMBC 92, George Washington 81

George Washington at Towson, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln (PA) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, TBA

Rhode Island at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Duke 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Michigan, TBA

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Monday’s Games

FAU 79, North Florida 77

SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida National at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida College at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 TCU 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Hays State at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Idaho 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Montana 0 2 .000 0 3 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Monday’s Games

Oregon 69, E. Washington 52

Arizona 96, N. Arizona 53

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Northwest University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Longwood 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 76, Hampton 64

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.

ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Carver at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mars Hill at Radford, 2 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Florida National at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Michigan, TBA

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 94, Bethesda 43

UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

