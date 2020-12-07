Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hartford 67, Fairfield 54
UMBC 92, George Washington 81
Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA
Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78, OT
Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA
MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Richmond 77, Wofford 72
UMBC 92, George Washington 81
George Washington at Towson, TBA
Lincoln (PA) at La Salle, 4 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, TBA
Rhode Island at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.
Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC State at Michigan, TBA
Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA
Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
FAU 79, North Florida 77
SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77
Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida National at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Florida College at Stetson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Hays State at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Oregon 69, E. Washington 52
Arizona 96, N. Arizona 53
Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Northwest University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Norfolk St. 76, Hampton 64
NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.
ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Carver at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at Radford, 2 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA
Florida National at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA
Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.
NC State at Michigan, TBA
Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA
Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.
UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
CS Bakersfield 94, Bethesda 43
UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments