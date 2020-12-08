All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 UCLA 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Arizona 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500 Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 California 0 2 .000 2 3 .400 Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Oregon 69, E. Washington 52

Arizona 96, N. Arizona 53

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern U. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mercer 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Furman 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VMI 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Richmond 77, Wofford 72

Chattanooga 80, Middle Tennessee 70

The Citadel 96, Columbia International 57

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at VMI, 5 p.m.

ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wofford at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Lamar 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 New Orleans 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida National vs. New Orleans at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Denver 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois vs. Mount St. Joseph at Oxford, O.H., 2 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Texas State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Troy 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 78, NC Central 71

Tuesday’s Games

LSU-Alexandria at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

William Carey at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 BYU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Portland 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

