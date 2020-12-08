Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Oregon 69, E. Washington 52
Arizona 96, N. Arizona 53
Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.
California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.
Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA
Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Southern U. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Richmond 77, Wofford 72
Chattanooga 80, Middle Tennessee 70
The Citadel 96, Columbia International 57
Greensboro at VMI, 5 p.m.
ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.
Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Chattanooga at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Carver at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Florida National vs. New Orleans at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
W. Illinois vs. Mount St. Joseph at Oxford, O.H., 2 p.m.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Coastal Carolina 78, NC Central 71
LSU-Alexandria at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
William Carey at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.
Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58
UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
California at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Diego at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
