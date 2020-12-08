On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Hofstra 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78, OT

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

George Washington at Towson, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.

Elon at Howard, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UAB 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Charlotte 78, SC State 40

        Read more Sports News news.

Chattanooga 80, Middle Tennessee 70

FAU 79, North Florida 77

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Mobile at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Iona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Hartford 67, Fairfield 54

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at Iona, 3 p.m.

Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Ball St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Buffalo 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

W. Michigan 62, Adrian 42

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Adrian at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Charlotte 78, SC State 40

Coastal Carolina 78, NC Central 71

Norfolk St. 76, Hampton 64

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at Iona, 3 p.m.

Elon at Howard, TBA

NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Evansville 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Bradley 95, Lewis 62

Tuesday’s Games

Truman State at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

McKendree at Drake, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wyoming 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Boise St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Denver at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA

Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Belmont 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Murray St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Morehead St. 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky 71, Morehead St. 68

SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Evansville, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit