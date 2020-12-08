On Air: Innovation In Government
By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Hartford 67, Fairfield 54

UMBC 92, George Washington 81

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at UMBC, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at NJIT, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Stony Brook at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, TBA

MVSU at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
VCU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Richmond 77, Wofford 72

UMBC 92, George Washington 81

George Washington at Towson, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln (PA) at La Salle, 4 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, TBA

Rhode Island at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Clemson 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Duke 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Michigan, TBA

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

FAU 79, North Florida 77

SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida National at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida College at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
TCU 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Texas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Hays State at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Xavier, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Montana 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Oregon 69, E. Washington 52

Arizona 96, N. Arizona 53

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

Montana at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Northwest University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Longwood 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk St. 76, Hampton 64

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at Longwood, 6 p.m.

ETSU vs. UNC-Asheville at Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Carver at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mars Hill at Radford, 2 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Florida National at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m.

NC State at Michigan, TBA

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Florida St., 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan St. at Virginia, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 94, Bethesda 43

UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

