By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hofstra 72, Stony Brook 67

Friday’s Games

UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 78, Furman 73

Tulane 58, Southern Miss. 38

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, TBA

Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62

Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68

VCU 95, NC A&T 59

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Davidson, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 67, Maryland 51

Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT

NC State at Michigan, TBA

Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64

Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA

Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70

Michigan St. at Virginia, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 78, Florida National 69

Lipscomb 80, SE Missouri 74, OT

Missouri 69, Liberty 60

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida College at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Thomas (GA) at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
TCU 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 79, TCU 70

Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44

Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52

Texas 74, Texas State 53

Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 79, TCU 70

Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn, TBA

Marquette at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Montana 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

S. Utah 81, Utah Valley 71

N. Colorado 87, Colorado Christian 62

Washington St. 61, Idaho 58

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College of Idaho at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Regis University at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford 98, Mars Hill 50

Campbell 79, New Orleans 70

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Florida National vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62

Clemson 67, Maryland 51

Michigan 91, Toledo 71

Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT

NC State at Michigan, TBA

Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64

Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA

Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70

Michigan St. at Virginia, TBA

Thursday’s Games

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60

Santa Clara 76, Cal Poly 69

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

