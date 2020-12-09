Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72
Hofstra 72, Stony Brook 67
Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
UNC-Wilmington 116, St. Andrews 66
Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, TBA
UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72
Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 69
UAB 89, Tuskegee 64
Tulane 58, Southern Miss. 38
Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Rice at Houston, TBA
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Youngstown St. 72, Point Park 52
Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon
Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon
Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, TBA
Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, TBA
Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 67, W. Illinois 57
Michigan 91, Toledo 71
E. Michigan 95, Adrian 35
Purdue University Northwest at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
UMKC at Toledo, Noon
Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
VCU 95, NC A&T 59
Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Loyola of Chicago 88, Chicago St. 51
Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68
Evansville 68, E. Illinois 65
Valparaiso 80, SIU-Edwardsville 58
Drake 90, McKendree 66
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon
Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
San Jose St. 87, Fresno Pacific 79
Boise St. 74, BYU 70
Wyoming 83, Denver 61
San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah Valley, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Fairleigh Dickinson 79, CCSU 71
St. Francis Brooklyn 93, Bryant 91
UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA
Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Morehead St. 77, Transylvania 55
Evansville 68, E. Illinois 65
Valparaiso 80, SIU-Edwardsville 58
Lipscomb 80, SE Missouri 74, OT
Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon
Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments