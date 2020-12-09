On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72

Hofstra 72, Stony Brook 67

UNC-Wilmington 116, St. Andrews 66

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72

Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 69

UAB 89, Tuskegee 64

Tulane 58, Southern Miss. 38

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Houston, TBA

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Youngstown St. 72, Point Park 52

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon

Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Iona 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rider at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Ohio 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Buffalo 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 67, W. Illinois 57

Michigan 91, Toledo 71

E. Michigan 95, Adrian 35

Thursday’s Games

Purdue University Northwest at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Joseph at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Toledo, Noon

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 95, NC A&T 59

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 88, Chicago St. 51

Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68

Evansville 68, E. Illinois 65

Valparaiso 80, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Drake 90, McKendree 66

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose St. 87, Fresno Pacific 79

Boise St. 74, BYU 70

Wyoming 83, Denver 61

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Utah St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah Valley, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
CCSU 1 1 .500 1 4 .200
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 79, CCSU 71

St. Francis Brooklyn 93, Bryant 91

Friday’s Games

UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Morehead St. 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. 77, Transylvania 55

Evansville 68, E. Illinois 65

Valparaiso 80, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Lipscomb 80, SE Missouri 74, OT

Thursday’s Games

Transylvania at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

