By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60

Pepperdine 74, California 62

UCLA 83, San Diego 56

Washington St. 61, Idaho 58

Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Marquette at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA

UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
LSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Mississippi 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas 79, Southern U. 44

Missouri 69, Liberty 60

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at TCU, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Furman 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
VMI 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 78, Furman 73

Chattanooga 77, Bellarmine 68

The Citadel 102, Carver 51

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, TBA

Saturday’s Games

North Georgia at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Flagler at Furman, 2 p.m.

Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 2:30 p.m.

UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell 79, New Orleans 70

Lamar 63, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44

Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 69

Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Carver at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 6 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Arkansas St. 74

Arkansas 79, Southern U. 44

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

LeTourneau at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Denver 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
North Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
South Dakota 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 67, W. Illinois 57

Wyoming 83, Denver 61

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois vs. Mount St. Joseph at Oxford, O.H., 2 p.m.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. vs. North Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Toledo, Noon

Dixie State at Denver, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

North Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
South Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Troy 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Arkansas St. 74

Lamar 63, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Texas 74, Texas State 53

Thursday’s Games

Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Portland 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
BYU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
San Francisco 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. 74, BYU 70

Santa Clara 76, Cal Poly 69

Pepperdine 74, California 62

UCLA 83, San Diego 56

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California Baptist 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 88, Chicago St. 51

S. Utah 81, Utah Valley 71

Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA

Wyoming at Utah Valley, 6 p.m.

