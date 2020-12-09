Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60
Pepperdine 74, California 62
UCLA 83, San Diego 56
Washington St. 61, Idaho 58
Florida A&M at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.
Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Marquette at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA
UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Arkansas 79, Southern U. 44
Missouri 69, Liberty 60
Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.
Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., Noon
Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at TCU, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Cincinnati 78, Furman 73
Chattanooga 77, Bellarmine 68
The Citadel 102, Carver 51
UNC-Greensboro at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, TBA
North Georgia at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Flagler at Furman, 2 p.m.
Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 2:30 p.m.
UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Campbell 79, New Orleans 70
Lamar 63, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44
Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 69
Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.
Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5:30 p.m.
Carver at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Arkansas St. 74
Arkansas 79, Southern U. 44
Jackson St. at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
LeTourneau at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 67, W. Illinois 57
Wyoming 83, Denver 61
W. Illinois vs. Mount St. Joseph at Oxford, O.H., 2 p.m.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. North Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.
South Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
UMKC at Toledo, Noon
Dixie State at Denver, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
North Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Arkansas St. 74
Lamar 63, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Texas 74, Texas State 53
Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Central Baptist College at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Boise St. 74, BYU 70
Santa Clara 76, Cal Poly 69
Pepperdine 74, California 62
UCLA 83, San Diego 56
Portland at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.
CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Loyola of Chicago 88, Chicago St. 51
S. Utah 81, Utah Valley 71
Seattle at Washington, 11 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA
Wyoming at Utah Valley, 6 p.m.
