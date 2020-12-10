Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hofstra 72, Stony Brook 67
Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
UMBC at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA
Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Cincinnati 78, Furman 73
Tulane 58, Southern Miss. 38
North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, TBA
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA
Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 9 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UMass at La Salle, TBA
Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62
Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68
VCU 95, NC A&T 59
Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Davidson, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., Noon
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA
Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Clemson 67, Maryland 51
Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT
NC State at Michigan, TBA
Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64
Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA
Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70
Michigan St. at Virginia, TBA
Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon
Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon
Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA
Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, TBA
Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Jacksonville 78, Florida National 69
Lipscomb 80, SE Missouri 74, OT
Missouri 69, Liberty 60
North Florida at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Troy at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Florida College at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon
Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Thomas (GA) at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Providence 79, TCU 70
Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44
Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52
Texas 74, Texas State 53
Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77
Kansas St. at Butler, TBA
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Providence 79, TCU 70
Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77
Kansas St. at Butler, TBA
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at UConn, TBA
Marquette at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
S. Utah 81, Utah Valley 71
N. Colorado 87, Colorado Christian 62
Washington St. 61, Idaho 58
UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
College of Idaho at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Regis University at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
Utah St. at Weber St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Radford 98, Mars Hill 50
Campbell 79, New Orleans 70
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA
Florida National vs. Campbell at Jacksonville, F.L., 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA
Gardner-Webb at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA
Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62
Clemson 67, Maryland 51
Michigan 91, Toledo 71
Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT
NC State at Michigan, TBA
Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64
Louisville at Wisconsin, TBA
Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70
Michigan St. at Virginia, TBA
UMKC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60
Santa Clara 76, Cal Poly 69
UC Riverside at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA
CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments