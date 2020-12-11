Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, TBA
UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84
North Texas at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Rice at Houston, TBA
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon
Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon
Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon
Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon
Oakland at Michigan St., Noon
N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, TBA
Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, TBA
Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Ohio 92, Purdue University Northwest 72
Buffalo 81, Mercyhurst 64
Mount St. Joseph at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
UMKC at Toledo, Noon
Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Coppin St. 85, UNC-Greensboro 80
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon
Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
San Diego St. 80, Arizona St. 68
Nevada at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA
Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.
San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA
Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Morehead St. 81, Transylvania 55
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon
Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments