On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84

        Read more Sports News news.

Friday’s Games

North Texas at West Virginia, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Houston, TBA

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon

Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon

Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Iona 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Canisius 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Fairfield 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Manhattan 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Rider 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rider at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Buffalo 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio 92, Purdue University Northwest 72

Buffalo 81, Mercyhurst 64

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Joseph at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Toledo, Noon

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Coppin St. 85, UNC-Greensboro 80

Friday’s Games

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bellarmine at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Green Bay at N. Iowa, Noon

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 80, Arizona St. 68

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
CCSU 1 1 .500 1 4 .200
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 81, Transylvania 55

Friday’s Games

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
12|9 Wildfire Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists