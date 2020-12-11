Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA
Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
East Carolina 73, North Florida 67
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, TBA
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA
Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Davidson, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., Noon
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA
Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon
Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon
Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon
Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA
NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, TBA
Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
East Carolina 73, North Florida 67
Jacksonville 77, New Orleans 70
Troy 62, North Alabama 57
Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon
Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Thomas (GA) at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, Noon
Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Kansas St. at Butler, TBA
North Texas at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Tarleton State at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kansas St. at Butler, TBA
St. John’s at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at UConn, TBA
Marquette at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at Georgetown, TBA
St. John’s at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UC Riverside 74, N. Arizona 50
College of Idaho at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Regis University at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Campbell 122, Florida National 92
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA
W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA
Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Minnesota 90, UMKC 61
Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, Noon
Oakland at Michigan St., Noon
N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UC Riverside 74, N. Arizona 50
San Francisco 107, Long Beach St. 62
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA
CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.
