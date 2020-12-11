On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 73, North Florida 67

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UMass 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Davidson, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon

Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 73, North Florida 67

Jacksonville 77, New Orleans 70

Troy 62, North Alabama 57

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Thomas (GA) at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana, Noon

Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
TCU 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

North Texas at West Virginia, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Tarleton State at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

St. John’s at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn, TBA

Marquette at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Georgetown, TBA

St. John’s at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Montana 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 74, N. Arizona 50

Friday’s Games

College of Idaho at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Regis University at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Campbell 122, Florida National 92

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, TBA

W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84

Friday’s Games

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 90, UMKC 61

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 74, N. Arizona 50

San Francisco 107, Long Beach St. 62

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.

