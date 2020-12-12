All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Utah 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Arizona 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Oregon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 California 0 2 .000 2 4 .333 Washington 0 1 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

UCLA 69, Marquette 60

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA

UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at California, 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Alabama 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Auburn 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at LSU, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Furman 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Samford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wofford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 VMI 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 ETSU 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

North Georgia at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Flagler at Furman, 2 p.m.

UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Houston Baptist 93, Champion Christian College 60

Saturday’s Games

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at LSU, Noon

Arlington Baptist at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 6 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Texas Southern 103, LeTourneau 60

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 N. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 1 5 .167 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Denver 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 South Dakota 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 62

Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50

N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 67

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Toledo, Noon

Dixie State at Denver, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

North Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 South Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Troy 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57

Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45

Texas-Arlington 91, Hardin-Simmons 66

Arkansas St. 81, Central Baptist College 69

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mercer at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Portland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 BYU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 San Diego 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, TBA

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, San Jose St. 61

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at California, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 California Baptist 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Seattle 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA

Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at California Baptist, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.

Northwest Indian College at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

