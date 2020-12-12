All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
UCLA 69, Marquette 60
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA
UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at California, 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at LSU, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
NC Wesleyan at UNC-Greensboro, TBA
Saturday’s Games
Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., Noon
North Georgia at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Flagler at Furman, 2 p.m.
UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Houston Baptist 93, Champion Christian College 60
Saturday’s Games
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Carver at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at LSU, Noon
Arlington Baptist at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Texas Southern 103, LeTourneau 60
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 62
Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50
N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 67
Saturday’s Games
UMKC at Toledo, Noon
Dixie State at Denver, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
North Dakota vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
South Dakota vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57
Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45
Texas-Arlington 91, Hardin-Simmons 66
Arkansas St. 81, Central Baptist College 69
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Mercer at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, TBA
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, San Jose St. 61
Saturday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.
CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at California, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Arizona, TBA
Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Fresno Pacific at California Baptist, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at Grand Canyon, 4 p.m.
Northwest Indian College at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
