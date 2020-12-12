Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UMass 94, Northeastern 79
Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63
Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
Delaware 68, George Washington 65
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, TBA
UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
West Virginia 62, North Texas 50
Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57
Rice at Houston, TBA
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon
Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75
Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon
Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon
Oakland at Michigan St., Noon
Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Iona
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Rider 82, Manhattan 64
Canisius 81, Marist 72
Siena at Fairfield, TBA
Iona 70, Fairfield 42
St. Peter’s 70, Niagara 54
Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, TBA
Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64
UMKC at Toledo, Noon
Cedarville at Akron, 2 p.m.
Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63
NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66
Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Duquesne at Indianapolis, I.N., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, San Jose St. 61
CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA
Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.
Weber St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA
Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66
Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon
Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
McKendree at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments