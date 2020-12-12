All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Drexel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 94, Northeastern 79

Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63

Delaware 68, George Washington 65

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Northeastern, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Rice 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 62, North Texas 50

Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Houston, TBA

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon

Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Canisius 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 St. Peter’s 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Iona 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Rider 1 0 1.000 1 2 .333 Marist 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Fairfield 0 1 .000 0 5 .000 Manhattan 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Niagara 0 1 .000 0 2 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rider 82, Manhattan 64

Canisius 81, Marist 72

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona 70, Fairfield 42

St. Peter’s 70, Niagara 54

Saturday’s Games

Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Buffalo 0 1 .000 2 2 .500 E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Toledo, Noon

Cedarville at Akron, 2 p.m.

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bellarmine at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Evansville 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Duquesne at Indianapolis, I.N., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Nevada 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, San Jose St. 61

Saturday’s Games

CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.

Weber St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400 Bryant 1 1 .500 3 2 .600 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 CCSU 1 1 .500 1 4 .200 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Murray St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Austin Peay 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Morehead St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.