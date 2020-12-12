On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Northeastern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 94, Northeastern 79

Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63

Delaware 68, George Washington 65

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

UNC-Wilmington at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Northeastern, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
FIU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 62, North Texas 50

Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Houston, TBA

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Covenant at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon

Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Wright St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Canisius 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
St. Peter’s 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Iona 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Rider 1 0 1.000 1 2 .333
Marist 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Fairfield 0 1 .000 0 5 .000
Manhattan 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Rider 82, Manhattan 64

Canisius 81, Marist 72

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona 70, Fairfield 42

St. Peter’s 70, Niagara 54

Saturday’s Games

Rider at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, TBA

Iona at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Toledo 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kent St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Buffalo 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Akron 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Toledo, Noon

Cedarville at Akron, 2 p.m.

Detroit at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bellarmine at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Duquesne at Indianapolis, I.N., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Boise St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, San Jose St. 61

Saturday’s Games

CSU-Pueblo at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Drake, 2 p.m.

Weber St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
CCSU 1 1 .500 1 4 .200
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island College at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Morehead St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at IUPUI, Noon

Transylvania at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, TBA

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

