AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Saturday’s Games

Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Dayton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Friday’s Games

UMass 94, Northeastern 79

Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45

Delaware 68, George Washington 65

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., 3 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Northeastern, Noon

Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon

Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Duquesne at Indianapolis, I.N., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Clemson 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Miami 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Boston College 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 North Florida 0 0 .000 0 7 .000 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Dalton State at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana, Noon

Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

West Virginia 62, North Texas 50

Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50

Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75

Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 St. John’s 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Marquette 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68

Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

Villanova 76, Georgetown 63

St. John’s at UConn, TBA

UCLA 69, Marquette 60

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, TBA

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Georgetown, TBA

St. John’s at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, TBA

DePaul at Villanova, TBA

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho 0 2 .000 0 3 .000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Montana 0 2 .000 0 4 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Friday’s Games

E. Washington 80, College of Idaho 56

N. Colorado 83, Regis University 58

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Longwood 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Friday’s Games

High Point at UNC-Asheville, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Friday’s Games

Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 83, Hawaii Pacific 50

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.

