By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., Noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, TBA

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 94, Northeastern 79

Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45

Delaware 68, George Washington 65

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., 3 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Northeastern, Noon

Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon

Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois vs. Duquesne at Indianapolis, I.N., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Clemson 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Syracuse 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Boston College 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, TBA

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon

Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Dalton State at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana, Noon

Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

West Virginia 62, North Texas 50

Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50

Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75

Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
St. John’s 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Butler, TBA

Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68

Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

Villanova 76, Georgetown 63

St. John’s at UConn, TBA

UCLA 69, Marquette 60

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at Providence, TBA

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Georgetown, TBA

St. John’s at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, TBA

DePaul at Villanova, TBA

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Montana 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

E. Washington 80, College of Idaho 56

N. Colorado 83, Regis University 58

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

High Point at UNC-Asheville, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana, Noon

Oakland at Michigan St., Noon

N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 83, Hawaii Pacific 50

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA

CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.

