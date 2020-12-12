Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hartford at Sacred Heart, TBA
Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.
Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wofford vs. South Florida at Atlanta, G.A., Noon
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, TBA
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, TBA
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA
Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, G.A., 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UMass 94, Northeastern 79
Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45
Delaware 68, George Washington 65
La Salle at Drexel, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Dayton vs. Mississippi St. at Atlanta, G.A., 3 p.m.
Temple at Saint Joseph’s, TBA
Evansville at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at VCU, 5 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, Noon
Rhode Island at W. Kentucky, Noon
Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
S. Illinois vs. Duquesne at Indianapolis, I.N., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Florida at Florida St., 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Kentucky, Noon
Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon
Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA
NC Central at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, TBA
Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Alabama vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, Noon
Columbia International at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Dalton State at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
FIU at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, Noon
Jacksonville at SC State, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Kansas St. at Butler, TBA
West Virginia 62, North Texas 50
Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50
Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75
Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77
Texas A&M vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Tech at Frisco, T.X., 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St. at Wichita, K.S., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Richmond at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Kansas St. at Butler, TBA
Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68
Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
Villanova 76, Georgetown 63
St. John’s at UConn, TBA
UCLA 69, Marquette 60
Xavier at Providence, TBA
UConn at Georgetown, TBA
St. John’s at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler, TBA
DePaul at Villanova, TBA
Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
E. Washington 80, College of Idaho 56
N. Colorado 83, Regis University 58
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
High Point at UNC-Asheville, TBA
Charleston Southern at Duke, TBA
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Hampton at VMI, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77
Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, Noon
Oakland at Michigan St., Noon
N. Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, TBA
Hawaii 83, Hawaii Pacific 50
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., TBA
CS Northridge at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments