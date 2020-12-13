Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Northeastern 78, UMass 75
William & Mary at Virginia, TBA
William & Mary at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.
La Salle at Towson, TBA
William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65
Marshall 81, Ohio 67
New Mexico 72, Rice 61
Houston Baptist at Rice, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67
Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91
Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65
Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66
Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73
Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63
Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61
Detroit at Kentucky, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67
Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53
Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73
Marshall 81, Ohio 67
Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63
St. Francis (IL) at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Jacksonville 60, SC State 58
UNC-Greensboro 64, Norfolk St. 47
UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49
NC A&T at ETSU, TBA
SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA
Florida A&M at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Drake 81, Air Force 53
Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66
Chicago St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Drake 81, Air Force 53
New Mexico 72, Rice 61
Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59
Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71
N. Arizona at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Wagner at Bryant, TBA
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Bryant, TBA
LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Jacksonville St. 73, Tennessee Tech 67
E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
McKendree at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Transylvania at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Comments