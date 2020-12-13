On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 78, UMass 75

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rice 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
FAU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
North Texas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65

Marshall 81, Ohio 67

        Read more Sports News news.

New Mexico 72, Rice 61

Tuesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Rice, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67

Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91

Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65

Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66

Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73

Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63

Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Kentucky, TBA

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Marist 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Manhattan 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Iona 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Rider 1 1 .500 1 3 .250
Fairfield 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Niagara 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Toledo 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Akron 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Buffalo 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67

Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53

Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73

Marshall 81, Ohio 67

Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63

Monday’s Games

St. Francis (IL) at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 60, SC State 58

UNC-Greensboro 64, Norfolk St. 47

UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, TBA

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

Florida A&M at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Evansville 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 81, Air Force 53

Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Nevada 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 81, Air Force 53

New Mexico 72, Rice 61

Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59

Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 1 1 .500 4 2 .667
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
CCSU 1 1 .500 1 4 .200
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, TBA

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Bryant, TBA

LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Morehead St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 73, Tennessee Tech 67

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Transylvania at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran Margaret Klessen becomes first VA patient nationwide to receive COVID-19 vaccine