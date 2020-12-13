All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Drexel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Hofstra 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 William & Mary 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 78, UMass 75

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rice 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 FAU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UTEP 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Charlotte 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 North Texas 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65

Marshall 81, Ohio 67

New Mexico 72, Rice 61

Tuesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Rice, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Detroit 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67

Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91

Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65

Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66

Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73

Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63

Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Kentucky, TBA

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Marist 1 1 .500 3 1 .750 Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 Manhattan 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 Iona 1 1 .500 2 3 .400 Rider 1 1 .500 1 3 .250 Fairfield 1 1 .500 1 5 .167 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Niagara 0 2 .000 0 3 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Toledo 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Akron 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Buffalo 0 1 .000 2 2 .500 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67

Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53

Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73

Marshall 81, Ohio 67

Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63

Monday’s Games

St. Francis (IL) at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 60, SC State 58

UNC-Greensboro 64, Norfolk St. 47

UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, TBA

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

Florida A&M at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Evansville 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 81, Air Force 53

Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Nevada 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Air Force 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 81, Air Force 53

New Mexico 72, Rice 61

Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59

Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400 Bryant 1 1 .500 4 2 .667 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 CCSU 1 1 .500 1 4 .200 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, TBA

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Bryant, TBA

LIU at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 E. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Murray St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 UT Martin 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Austin Peay 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Morehead St. 0 1 .000 3 4 .429 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 2 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 73, Tennessee Tech 67

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

McKendree at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Transylvania at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

