All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65
UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49
Point Park at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Northeastern 78, UMass 75
W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65
West Virginia 87, Richmond 71
William & Mary at George Washington, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at VCU, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Towson, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
William & Mary at Virginia, TBA
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, TBA
Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA
Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Indiana 87, North Alabama 52
Jacksonville 60, SC State 58
SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.
FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
West Virginia 87, Richmond 71
Texas at Baylor, TBA
Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. John’s
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UConn at Georgetown, TBA
Georgetown 97, St. John’s 94, OT
St. John’s at Butler, TBA
DePaul at Villanova, TBA
Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA
Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59
Montana St. 114, Yellowstone Christian College 74
Washington St. 69, Portland St. 60
N. Arizona at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
UNC-Asheville 90, High Point 84, OT
VMI 79, Hampton 64
Winthrop 107, SC-Upstate 77
Carver at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA
SC-Upstate at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Indiana 87, North Alabama 52
Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91
Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53
Michigan 62, Penn St. 58
Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, San Diego Christian 70
Stanford at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
San Diego Christian at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
