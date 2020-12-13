On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65

UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49

Tuesday’s Games

Point Park at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
VCU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern 78, UMass 75

W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65

West Virginia 87, Richmond 71

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at VCU, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, TBA

Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 87, North Alabama 52

Jacksonville 60, SC State 58

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 87, Richmond 71

Texas at Baylor, TBA

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. John’s 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Georgetown, TBA

Georgetown 97, St. John’s 94, OT

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, TBA

DePaul at Villanova, TBA

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Montana 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59

Montana St. 114, Yellowstone Christian College 74

Washington St. 69, Portland St. 60

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Radford 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 90, High Point 84, OT

VMI 79, Hampton 64

Winthrop 107, SC-Upstate 77

Monday’s Games

Carver at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

SC-Upstate at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 87, North Alabama 52

Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91

Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53

Michigan 62, Penn St. 58

Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

Monday’s Games

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71

Cal St.-Fullerton 94, San Diego Christian 70

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

