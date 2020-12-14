Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Oregon 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Utah 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Stanford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Washington 0 2 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Arizona, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Auburn 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

LSU 88, Sam Houston St. 66

Mississippi 68, Cent. Arkansas 54

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Kentucky, TBA

Texas Southern at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Furman at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Furman 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
VMI 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Samford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
ETSU 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at ETSU, TBA

SC-Upstate at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at VCU, 7 p.m.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at VMI, 7 p.m.

Furman at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at Troy, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, TBA

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

LSU 88, Sam Houston St. 66

McNeese St. 110, Arlington Baptist 64

Mississippi 68, Cent. Arkansas 54

Tuesday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Rice, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston Baptist at North Texas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jackson St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 1 0 1.000 1 5 .167
S. Dakota St. 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Denver 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
South Alabama 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Texas State 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Carver at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Texarkana at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Flagler at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Samford at Troy, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Portland 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
BYU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Nevada 79, San Diego 72

Tuesday’s Games

College of Idaho at Portland, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Concordia-Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande 89, Texas A&M International 51

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah, 7 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

California Baptist at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

College of Idaho at Seattle, 9 p.m.

