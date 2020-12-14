Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45
Stanford at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Utah Valley at Utah, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
California Baptist at Arizona, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
LSU 88, Sam Houston St. 66
Mississippi 68, Cent. Arkansas 54
Detroit at Kentucky, TBA
Texas Southern at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Furman at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at ETSU, TBA
SC-Upstate at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at VCU, 7 p.m.
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at VMI, 7 p.m.
Furman at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at Troy, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
LSU 88, Sam Houston St. 66
McNeese St. 110, Arlington Baptist 64
Mississippi 68, Cent. Arkansas 54
Houston Baptist at Rice, 3 p.m.
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arlington Baptist at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 9 p.m.
Houston Baptist at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Texas Southern at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|5
|.167
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Carver at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Wofford, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-Texarkana at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Grambling St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Flagler at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Samford at Troy, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Nevada 79, San Diego 72
College of Idaho at Portland, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
Concordia-Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Rio Grande 89, Texas A&M International 51
Chicago St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Utah Valley at Utah, 7 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
California Baptist at Arizona, 7 p.m.
College of Idaho at Seattle, 9 p.m.
