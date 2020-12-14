All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Point Park at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 VCU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

William & Mary 85, George Washington 84, OT

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at VCU, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Syracuse 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Clemson 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, TBA

Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Crowley’s Ridge at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Marquette 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Creighton 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 St. John’s 0 2 .000 5 3 .625 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, TBA

DePaul at Villanova, TBA

Marquette 89, Creighton 84

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Creighton at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

UConn at Providence, TBA

Seton Hall at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Montana 0 2 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. 91, N. Arizona 52

Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45

Tuesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Dixie State at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Radford 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200 Longwood 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 6 .000

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian 85, Carver 46

Radford 67, Longwood 66

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

SC-Upstate at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

Monday’s Games

Rutgers 74, Maryland 60

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

