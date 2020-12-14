Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Point Park at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
VCU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

William & Mary 85, George Washington 84, OT

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Akron at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at VCU, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Clemson 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, TBA

Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Stetson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

FAU at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Crowley’s Ridge at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Marquette 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. John’s 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, TBA

DePaul at Villanova, TBA

Marquette 89, Creighton 84

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Creighton at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

UConn at Providence, TBA

Seton Hall at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Montana 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. 91, N. Arizona 52

Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45

Tuesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Dixie State at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Radford 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Longwood 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 6 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Presbyterian 85, Carver 46

Radford 67, Longwood 66

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood at Radford, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

SC-Upstate at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Rutgers 74, Maryland 60

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

