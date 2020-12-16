All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Drexel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Marshall 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Rice 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UTEP 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 North Texas 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Tuesday’s Games

Rice 90, Houston Baptist 79

Charlotte 63, Davidson 52

Stetson 78, FAU 69

Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58

Southern Miss. 66, Lamar 63

North Texas 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston Baptist at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wright St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Detroit 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Oakland 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Kentucky, TBA

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Marist 1 1 .500 3 1 .750 Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 Manhattan 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 Iona 1 1 .500 2 3 .400 Rider 1 1 .500 1 3 .250 Fairfield 1 1 .500 1 5 .167 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Niagara 0 2 .000 0 3 .000 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, TBA

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Toledo 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 2 .600 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74

Buffalo 90, Miami (Ohio) 62

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, TBA

Liberty 82, SC State 52

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. 91, Chicago St. 62

Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT

Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59

Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at South Dakota, TBA

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., TBA

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Nevada 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Air Force 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico 104, Our Lady of the Lake 65

Thursday’s Games

LeTourneau vs. New Mexico at Houston, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400 St. Francis Brooklyn 2 1 .667 2 1 .667 Bryant 1 1 .500 4 2 .667 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167 CCSU 1 2 .333 1 5 .167 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 91, CCSU 86

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 4 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Bryant, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 5 2 .714 Morehead St. 1 1 .500 4 4 .500 UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 2 .000 Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

Tuesday’s Games

UT Martin 95, Bethel 60

Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT

Murray St. 90, Transylvania 49

Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern State at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

