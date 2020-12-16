On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Drexel 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
William & Mary 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Rice 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
FIU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTEP 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
North Texas 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rice 90, Houston Baptist 79

Charlotte 63, Davidson 52

        ___

Stetson 78, FAU 69

Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58

Southern Miss. 66, Lamar 63

North Texas 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston Baptist at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Kentucky, TBA

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Marist 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Manhattan 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Iona 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Rider 1 1 .500 1 3 .250
Fairfield 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, TBA

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Toledo 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74

Buffalo 90, Miami (Ohio) 62

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC A&T at ETSU, TBA

Liberty 82, SC State 52

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Bradley 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois St. 91, Chicago St. 62

Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT

Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59

Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at South Dakota, TBA

Thursday’s Games

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., TBA

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Nevada 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico 104, Our Lady of the Lake 65

Thursday’s Games

LeTourneau vs. New Mexico at Houston, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 1 .667 2 1 .667
Bryant 1 1 .500 4 2 .667
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
CCSU 1 2 .333 1 5 .167
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Wagner 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 91, CCSU 86

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 4 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Bryant, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

LIU at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Jacksonville St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Morehead St. 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UT Martin 95, Bethel 60

Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT

Murray St. 90, Transylvania 49

Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern State at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

