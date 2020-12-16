Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88
Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.
Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
La Salle at Towson, TBA
William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Rice 90, Houston Baptist 79
Charlotte 63, Davidson 52
Stetson 78, FAU 69
Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58
Southern Miss. 66, Lamar 63
North Texas 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
UTSA at Oregon St., 5 p.m.
Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Houston Baptist at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Detroit at Kentucky, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88
Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, TBA
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74
Buffalo 90, Miami (Ohio) 62
Toledo at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
NC A&T at ETSU, TBA
Liberty 82, SC State 52
Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA
Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70
Delaware St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.
SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Illinois St. 91, Chicago St. 62
Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT
Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59
Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63
Drake at South Dakota, TBA
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Purdue University Northwest at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., TBA
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
New Mexico 104, Our Lady of the Lake 65
LeTourneau vs. New Mexico at Houston, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|1
|.667
|Bryant
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|CCSU
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|5
|.167
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
St. Francis Brooklyn 91, CCSU 86
Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at CCSU, 4 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Bryant, TBA
Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.
LIU at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
UT Martin 95, Bethel 60
Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT
Murray St. 90, Transylvania 49
Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70
Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
McNeese St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern State at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
