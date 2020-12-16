All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook 83, Point Park 39

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulsa 0 1 .000 1 3 .250 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 69, Tulsa 65

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Emporia State at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74

Charlotte 63, Davidson 52

VCU 93, W. Carolina 68

Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, Noon

Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.

NC State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., TBA

Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60

Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, TBA

Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 82, SC State 52

Stetson 78, FAU 69

Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, TBA

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Crowley’s Ridge at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Kansas St. 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 1 .000 5 2 .714 Iowa St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA

Kansas St. 74, Iowa St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Marquette 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Creighton 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 St. John’s 0 2 .000 5 3 .625 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Providence, TBA

Creighton at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Xavier at DePaul, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Montana 0 2 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, E. Washington 75

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Dixie State at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Radford 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200 Longwood 0 2 .000 1 5 .167 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Radford 62, Longwood 53

ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA

Friday’s Games

VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Penn St., TBA

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, TBA

Northwestern 100, Quincy 48

Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Doane at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71

Long Beach St. at UCLA, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

