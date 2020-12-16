Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Stony Brook 83, Point Park 39
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wichita St. 69, Tulsa 65
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 9 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Emporia State at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74
Charlotte 63, Davidson 52
VCU 93, W. Carolina 68
Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59
UMass at La Salle, Noon
Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
La Salle at Towson, TBA
Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.
NC State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., TBA
Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60
Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61
Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, TBA
Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA
Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NC State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Liberty 82, SC State 52
Stetson 78, FAU 69
Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45
North Florida at Florida, TBA
FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA
Kansas St. 74, Iowa St. 65
TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. John’s
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA
Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.
UConn at Providence, TBA
Creighton at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, TBA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, E. Washington 75
N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.
Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Dixie State at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
SAGU American Indian College at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Radford 62, Longwood 53
ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60
Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA
UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57
Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA
VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.
SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Nebraska at Penn St., TBA
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, TBA
Northwestern 100, Quincy 48
Illinois 92, Minnesota 65
Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63
Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Doane at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71
Long Beach St. at UCLA, TBA
San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Comments