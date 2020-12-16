On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stony Brook 83, Point Park 39

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
South Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 69, Tulsa 65

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Emporia State at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74

Charlotte 63, Davidson 52

VCU 93, W. Carolina 68

Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at La Salle, Noon

Richmond at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

La Salle at Towson, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Drexel, 6 p.m.

NC State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., TBA

Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
NC State 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60

Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, TBA

Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 82, SC State 52

Stetson 78, FAU 69

Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Florida, TBA

FIU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Carver at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Crowley’s Ridge at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Kansas St. 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton State at Baylor, TBA

Kansas St. 74, Iowa St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Marquette 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. John’s 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Providence, TBA

Creighton at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Xavier at DePaul, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Montana 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 80, E. Washington 75

Wednesday’s Games

N. Colorado at Denver, 8 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SAGU American Indian College at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Dixie State at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

SAGU American Indian College at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Radford 62, Longwood 53

ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60

Charleston Southern at NC Central, TBA

UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57

Wednesday’s Games

Campbell at Elon, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA

Friday’s Games

VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Penn St., TBA

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, TBA

Northwestern 100, Quincy 48

Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Doane at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71

Long Beach St. at UCLA, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

