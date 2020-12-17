All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

NJIT at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 South Florida 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Memphis 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625 Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Tulane 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cincinnati 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 Tulsa 0 1 .000 1 3 .250 Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Emporia State at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.

UCF at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMass 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 La Salle 0 1 .000 2 4 .333 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77

Saint Louis 80, NC State 69

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Richmond, TBA

Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 NC State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Miami 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Louis 80, NC State 69

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at South Carolina, TBA

Louisville at Wisconsin, Noon

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

UCF at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51

Friday’s Games

Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Flagler at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Carver at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kansas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Kansas St. 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 TCU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Texas Tech 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Iowa St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625 Creighton 1 1 .500 5 2 .714 Marquette 1 1 .500 5 3 .625 Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 St. John’s 0 3 .000 5 4 .556 Butler 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Providence, TBA

Creighton 94, St. John’s 76

Seton Hall 70, Marquette 63

Friday’s Games

Xavier at DePaul, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Indiana vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Creighton at UConn, Noon

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Montana 0 2 .000 2 4 .333 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. 89, SAGU American Indian College 54

S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78

Friday’s Games

Dickinson State at Montana, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 3 .500 Radford 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200 Longwood 0 2 .000 1 5 .167 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA

Friday’s Games

VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.

High Point at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 4 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Purdue 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Ohio St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska 110, Doane 64

Saturday’s Games

Indiana vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Louisville at Wisconsin, Noon

Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.

Westmont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

