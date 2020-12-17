On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Drexel 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77

Friday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.

Drexel at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, TBA

High Point at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Delaware at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
FIU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Rice 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55

Saturday’s Games

FAU at Florida, TBA

North Texas at LSU, TBA

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.

NC A&T at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at UTEP, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wright St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Green Bay 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Marist 1 1 .500 3 1 .750
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Manhattan 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Iona 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Rider 1 1 .500 1 3 .250
Fairfield 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Niagara 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, TBA

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, TBA

Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Toledo 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Akron 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Akron at Kent St., TBA

Valparaiso at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Defiance at Bowling Green, 1 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
NC A&T 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Howard 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia Tech at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, TBA

NC A&T at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Bradley 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64

Valparaiso 89, Purdue University Northwest 71

Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Nevada 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Air Force 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico 90, LeTourneau 58

Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78

Friday’s Games

BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Wyoming, TBA

Air Force at Nevada, 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 5 .167
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Wagner 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant 81, Wagner 75

Sacred Heart 87, LIU 72

Saturday’s Games

Drexel at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Belmont 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Morehead St. 1 1 .500 4 4 .500
UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 1 .000 0 2 .000
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Kentucky 118, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern State at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

