Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
NJIT at Temple, 4:30 p.m.
UMBC at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Emporia State at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Temple, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.
UCF at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMass
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77
Saint Louis 80, NC State 69
Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, TBA
Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Saint Louis 80, NC State 69
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
Louisville at Wisconsin, Noon
North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
UCF at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51
Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
Flagler at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Carver at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Creighton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. John’s
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
UConn at Providence, TBA
Creighton 94, St. John’s 76
Seton Hall 70, Marquette 63
Xavier at DePaul, TBA
Indiana vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 p.m.
Creighton at UConn, Noon
Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Idaho St. 89, SAGU American Indian College 54
S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78
Dickinson State at Montana, 6 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.
Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA
VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon
Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.
SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.
High Point at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 4 p.m.
Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Nebraska 110, Doane 64
Indiana vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.
Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Louisville at Wisconsin, Noon
Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.
UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48
CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.
Westmont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments