Sports News

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

NJIT at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
South Florida 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Memphis 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Tulane 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Tulsa 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
Temple 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Emporia State at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Temple, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.

UCF at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
La Salle 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77

Saint Louis 80, NC State 69

Friday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Richmond, TBA

Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Louis 80, NC State 69

Friday’s Games

Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at South Carolina, TBA

Louisville at Wisconsin, Noon

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

UCF at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51

Friday’s Games

Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Flagler at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Carver at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Kansas St. 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
TCU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
West Virginia 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57

Friday’s Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Creighton 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Marquette 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. John’s 0 3 .000 5 4 .556
Butler 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Providence, TBA

Creighton 94, St. John’s 76

Seton Hall 70, Marquette 63

Friday’s Games

Xavier at DePaul, TBA

Saturday’s Games

Indiana vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Creighton at UConn, Noon

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Weber St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Montana 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 4 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. 89, SAGU American Indian College 54

S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78

Friday’s Games

Dickinson State at Montana, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Columbia International at Charleston Southern, TBA

Friday’s Games

VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon

Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.

SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.

High Point at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 4 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Purdue 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska 110, Doane 64

Saturday’s Games

Indiana vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 11:30 a.m.

Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Louisville at Wisconsin, Noon

Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48

Saturday’s Games

CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.

Westmont at Cal St.-Fullerton, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

