All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Oregon 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Utah 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500 California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429 Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 74, San Francisco 64

Friday’s Games

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., TBA

Colorado vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Auburn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

FAU at Florida, TBA

North Texas at LSU, TBA

Clemson at South Carolina, TBA

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 VMI 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Wofford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 ETSU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, TBA

ETSU 96, Columbia International 54

Friday’s Games

VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern State at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.

Lee University at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55

Friday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Denver 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64

Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Denver, 1 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 1 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Texas State 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 87, Greensboro 47

Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73

Texas-Arlington 109, Dallas Christian 48

Friday’s Games

Carver at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Columbia International at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

Texas State at Denver, 1 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Champion Christian College at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Carver vs. Georgia Southern at Miami, F.L., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 BYU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 San Diego 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 74, San Francisco 64

Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48

Friday’s Games

BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Westmont, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54

Friday’s Games

Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.