On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 74, San Francisco 64

Friday’s Games

Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., TBA

Colorado vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Auburn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

FAU at Florida, TBA

North Texas at LSU, TBA

Clemson at South Carolina, TBA

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
VMI 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia-Wise at ETSU, TBA

ETSU 96, Columbia International 54

Friday’s Games

VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon

W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern State at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.

Lee University at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55

Friday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64

Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Denver, 1 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 1 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Texas State 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 87, Greensboro 47

Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73

Texas-Arlington 109, Dallas Christian 48

Friday’s Games

Carver at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Columbia International at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

Texas State at Denver, 1 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Champion Christian College at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Carver vs. Georgia Southern at Miami, F.L., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
BYU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 74, San Francisco 64

Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48

Friday’s Games

BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Westmont, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54

Friday’s Games

Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19