All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Oregon 74, San Francisco 64
Idaho at Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.
UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.
CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., TBA
Colorado vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Troy at Auburn, Noon
FAU at Florida, TBA
North Texas at LSU, TBA
Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.
Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Virginia-Wise at ETSU, TBA
ETSU 96, Columbia International 54
VMI at Gardner-Webb, Noon
W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern State at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.
Lee University at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55
Northwestern St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60
Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64
Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Texas State at Denver, 1 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 1 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 6 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Mount Marty at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Appalachian St. 87, Greensboro 47
Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73
Texas-Arlington 109, Dallas Christian 48
Carver at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Columbia International at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Champion Christian College at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Auburn, Noon
Texas State at Denver, 1 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Carver vs. Georgia Southern at Miami, F.L., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Oregon 74, San Francisco 64
Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48
BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Westmont, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54
Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
