Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77
UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
James Madison at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.
Drexel at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, TBA
High Point at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Delaware at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55
FAU at Florida, TBA
North Texas at LSU, TBA
W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.
NC A&T at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at UTEP, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|1
|.750
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Rider
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, TBA
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 4 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 5 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, TBA
Iona at Rider, 7 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Chicago St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Akron at Kent St., TBA
Valparaiso at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Defiance at Bowling Green, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73
Greensboro at NC A&T, 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Hampton at Howard, 5 p.m.
SC State at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
West Virginia Tech at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, TBA
NC A&T at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64
Valparaiso 89, Purdue University Northwest 71
Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago vs. Richmond at Indianapolis, I.N., 6 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Ball St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
New Mexico 90, LeTourneau 58
Wyoming 82, Nebraska-Omaha 78
BYU at San Diego St., 5 p.m.
Santa Clara vs. San Jose St. at Santa Cruz, C.A., 9 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, TBA
Air Force at Nevada, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|2
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|5
|.167
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Wagner
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Bryant 81, Wagner 75
Sacred Heart 87, LIU 72
Drexel at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Belmont
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
E. Kentucky 118, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54
SIU-Edwardsville at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern State at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments