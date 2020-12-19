All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Oregon 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500 California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429 Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

Friday’s Games

Utah 79, Idaho 41

Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Colorado vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Monday’s Games

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Auburn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

Friday’s Games

Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

FAU at Florida, ppd.

North Texas at LSU, ppd.

Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 VMI 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Wofford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 ETSU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

Friday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77

W. Carolina 76, Coll. of Charleston 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.

Lee University at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Belhaven at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 55

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern U. at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 UMKC 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Denver 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 62, North Dakota 50

Drake 75, South Dakota 57

Saturday’s Games

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Denver, 2 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. 122, Carver 57

Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41

Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63

UALR 78, Champion Christian College 50

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

Texas State at Denver, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Champion Christian College at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Carver vs. Georgia Southern at Miami, F.L., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 BYU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 San Diego 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Friday’s Games

BYU 72, San Diego St. 62

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Westmont, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois 64, Chicago St. 54

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern U. at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

