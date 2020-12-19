Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Utah 79, Idaho 41
Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54
Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.
UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.
CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.
Colorado vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49
Troy at Auburn, Noon
FAU at Florida, ppd.
North Texas at LSU, ppd.
Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.
W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.
Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77
W. Carolina 76, Coll. of Charleston 70, OT
The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.
Lee University at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.
Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.
Belhaven at Samford, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 55
Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.
New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at California Baptist, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
S. Illinois 62, North Dakota 50
Drake 75, South Dakota 57
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 1 p.m.
Texas State at Denver, 2 p.m.
Kansas Christian at UMKC, 6 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Mount Marty at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Georgia St. 122, Carver 57
Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41
Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63
UALR 78, Champion Christian College 50
Troy at Auburn, Noon
Texas State at Denver, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Carver vs. Georgia Southern at Miami, F.L., 7 p.m.
Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
BYU 72, San Diego St. 62
Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Westmont, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
N. Illinois 64, Chicago St. 54
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.
Southern U. at California Baptist, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
