On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Stanford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
California 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Washington 0 2 .000 1 5 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Utah 79, Idaho 41

Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UCLA vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., 4:15 p.m.

CS Northridge at California, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Colorado vs. Washington at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Arizona, 5 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Auburn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

FAU at Florida, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

North Texas at LSU, ppd.

Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.

W. Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Cleveland, O.H., 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Georgia, 8 p.m.

Radford at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
VMI 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
ETSU 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77

W. Carolina 76, Coll. of Charleston 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Longwood, 12:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Elon, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at UAB, 3 p.m.

Lee University at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Samford at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Belhaven at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 55

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

Rice at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern U. at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UMKC 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
South Dakota 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 62, North Dakota 50

Drake 75, South Dakota 57

Saturday’s Games

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Denver, 2 p.m.

Kansas Christian at UMKC, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Troy 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. 122, Carver 57

Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41

Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63

UALR 78, Champion Christian College 50

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Auburn, Noon

Texas State at Denver, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at FIU, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Champion Christian College at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Carver vs. Georgia Southern at Miami, F.L., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Portland 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
BYU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Pacific 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 72, San Diego St. 62

Saturday’s Games

Gonzaga vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Portland at Oregon, 3 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Westmont, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000

___

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois 64, Chicago St. 54

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Southern U. at California Baptist, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones