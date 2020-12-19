All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 James Madison 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64

Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69

Morgan St. at Towson, ppd.

High Point 71, William & Mary 49

La Salle 71, Delaware 61

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 FIU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Rice 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

FAU at Florida, ppd.

North Texas at LSU, ppd.

W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71

Louisiana Tech 86, Lamar 57

Sam Houston St. 82, Rice 69

Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Chattanooga 69, UAB 66

Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT

Sunday’s Games

Robert Morris at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Florida College at FAU, 7 p.m.

Carver at FIU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Ill.-Chicago 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 N. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500 Cleveland St. 1 0 1.000 1 3 .250 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Youngstown St. 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Detroit 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Green Bay 0 1 .000 0 5 .000 Oakland 0 1 .000 0 8 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Wright St. 93, Detroit 70

Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65

N. Kentucky 79, Youngstown St. 64

Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61

Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 3 .625 Iona 3 1 .750 4 3 .571 Marist 2 1 .667 4 1 .800 Niagara 2 2 .500 2 3 .400 Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333 Manhattan 1 2 .333 1 2 .333 Rider 1 3 .250 1 5 .167 Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 7 .125 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 61, Manhattan 39

Niagara 81, Fairfield 61

St. Peter’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Iona 72, Rider 64

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Toledo 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500 W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333 Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500 Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 3 4 .429 E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 N. Illinois 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

Akron 93, Malone 83

Akron at Kent St., ppd.

Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57

Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT

Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan St. 67

Morgan St. at Towson, ppd.

Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Washington Adventist University at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Bradley 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57

Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Missouri St. 94, Northwestern St. 67

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nevada 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Utah St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Air Force 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 53, Colorado St. 33

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Air Force at Nevada, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400 Bryant 3 1 .750 6 2 .750 St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500 CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286 Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 1 2 .333 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 6 .143 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Wagner 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

Monday’s Games

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714 UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444 Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 3 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 90, Crowley’s Ridge 68

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

