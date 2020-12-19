On Air: Off The Shelf
By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
James Madison 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64

Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69

Morgan St. at Towson, ppd.

High Point 71, William & Mary 49

La Salle 71, Delaware 61

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rice 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UTEP 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

FAU at Florida, ppd.

North Texas at LSU, ppd.

W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71

Louisiana Tech 86, Lamar 57

Sam Houston St. 82, Rice 69

Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47

Chattanooga 69, UAB 66

Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT

Sunday’s Games

Robert Morris at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Benedictine at Mesa at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Florida College at FAU, 7 p.m.

Carver at FIU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
N. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Cleveland St. 1 0 1.000 1 3 .250
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Youngstown St. 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Detroit 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Green Bay 0 1 .000 0 5 .000
Oakland 0 1 .000 0 8 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Wright St. 93, Detroit 70

Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65

N. Kentucky 79, Youngstown St. 64

Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61

Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Iona 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Marist 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
Niagara 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Manhattan 1 2 .333 1 2 .333
Rider 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 7 .125
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 61, Manhattan 39

Niagara 81, Fairfield 61

St. Peter’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Iona 72, Rider 64

Sunday’s Games

Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Toledo 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

Akron 93, Malone 83

Akron at Kent St., ppd.

Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57

Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT

Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Sunday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan St. 67

Morgan St. at Towson, ppd.

Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Washington Adventist University at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57

Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57

Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68

Missouri St. 94, Northwestern St. 67

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nevada 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Air Force 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 53, Colorado St. 33

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Air Force at Nevada, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 6 .143
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Wagner 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

Monday’s Games

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 90, Crowley’s Ridge 68

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

