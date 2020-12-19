Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
East Carolina 73, James Madison 64
UNC-Greensboro 71, Elon 64
Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69
Morgan St. at Towson, ppd.
High Point 71, William & Mary 49
La Salle 71, Delaware 61
Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Florida, ppd.
Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
FAU at Florida, ppd.
North Texas at LSU, ppd.
W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71
Louisiana Tech 86, Lamar 57
Sam Houston St. 82, Rice 69
Southern Miss. 60, Louisiana-Monroe 47
Chattanooga 69, UAB 66
Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72
Georgia Southern 103, FIU 99, 2OT
Robert Morris at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Benedictine at Mesa at UTEP, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.
New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.
Florida College at FAU, 7 p.m.
Carver at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 3 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|3
|.250
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Wright St. 93, Detroit 70
Milwaukee 68, Green Bay 65
N. Kentucky 79, Youngstown St. 64
Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61
Ill.-Chicago 74, Oakland 72
Wright St. at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Ill.-Chicago, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Marist
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|1
|.800
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|7
|.125
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Marist 61, Manhattan 39
Niagara 81, Fairfield 61
St. Peter’s 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Iona 72, Rider 64
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57
Akron 93, Malone 83
Akron at Kent St., ppd.
Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57
Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT
Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68
Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan St. 67
Morgan St. at Towson, ppd.
Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72
Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57
Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.
Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Washington Adventist University at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Indiana St. 67, Ball St. 57
Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57
Bradley 69, Miami (Ohio) 68
Missouri St. 94, Northwestern St. 67
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Fresno St. 78, Fresno Pacific 65
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 53, Colorado St. 33
UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.
Air Force at Nevada, 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|2
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|6
|.143
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Wagner
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Drexel 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.
CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|5
|.444
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Tennessee St. 90, Crowley’s Ridge 68
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
