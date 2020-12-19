On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Hartford 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Binghamton 0 1 .000 0 4 .000
Maine 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 73, Binghamton 59

Hartford 63, Maine 60

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64

Temple 72, NJIT 60

Sunday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
South Florida 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Memphis 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Houston 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 73, James Madison 64

Tulane 77, Grambling St. 65

Temple 72, NJIT 60

Georgia 83, Cincinnati 68

UCF 86, Florida St. 74

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Davidson 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Richmond, ppd.

St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69

Dayton 65, Mississippi 62

La Salle 71, Delaware 61

Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68

Sunday’s Games

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 12:05 p.m.

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

VCU at LSU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.

Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48

North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63

Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78

Miami 73, Jacksonville 64

NC State 69, Campbell 50

Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57

Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT

UCF 86, Florida St. 74

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 73, Jacksonville 64

Samford 65, Kennesaw St. 63

Flagler 73, North Florida 66

Stetson 95, Carver 51

Sunday’s Games

Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
West Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
TCU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Texas 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Texas Tech 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69

Oklahoma 84, Houston Baptist 65

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Creighton 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Marquette 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Georgetown 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Xavier 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. John’s 0 3 .000 5 4 .556
Butler 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 68, Butler 60

Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68

Sunday’s Games

Creighton at UConn, Noon

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, ppd.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Weber St. 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Portland St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 64

Sunday’s Games

Weber St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bethesda at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
High Point 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel 91, Longwood 89

High Point 71, William & Mary 49

NC State 69, Campbell 50

Winthrop 87, Furman 71

Vanderbilt 59, Radford 50

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Rutgers 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Illinois 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Minnesota 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 68, Butler 60

Gonzaga 99, Iowa 88

Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48

Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78

Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

California 87, CS Northridge 56

UC Santa Barbara 75, Pepperdine 63

CS Bakersfield 87, Saint Katherine 46

UC Irvine 85, San Diego 53

Loyola Marymount 76, Cal Poly 52

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 89, Hawaii Hilo 66

Monday’s Games

San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones