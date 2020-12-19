Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Stony Brook 73, Binghamton 59
Hartford 63, Maine 60
UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64
Temple 72, NJIT 60
UMBC at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, Noon
Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.
CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
East Carolina 73, James Madison 64
Tulane 77, Grambling St. 65
Temple 72, NJIT 60
Georgia 83, Cincinnati 68
UCF 86, Florida St. 74
Alcorn St. at Houston, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMass
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Duquesne at Richmond, ppd.
St. Bonaventure 77, Hofstra 69
Dayton 65, Mississippi 62
La Salle 71, Delaware 61
Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68
Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.
Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Davidson, 12:05 p.m.
Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.
VCU at LSU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Clemson at South Carolina, ppd.
Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48
North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63
Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78
Miami 73, Jacksonville 64
NC State 69, Campbell 50
Virginia Tech 97, Coppin St. 57
Syracuse 107, Buffalo 96, OT
UCF 86, Florida St. 74
Delaware St. at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon
Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Miami 73, Jacksonville 64
Samford 65, Kennesaw St. 63
Flagler 73, North Florida 66
Stetson 95, Carver 51
Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69
Oklahoma 84, Houston Baptist 65
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Creighton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Marquette
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. John’s
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Indiana 68, Butler 60
Villanova 88, Saint Joseph’s 68
Creighton at UConn, Noon
Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, ppd.
S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 64
Weber St. at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
Bethesda at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
The Citadel 91, Longwood 89
High Point 71, William & Mary 49
NC State 69, Campbell 50
Winthrop 87, Furman 71
Vanderbilt 59, Radford 50
UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.
High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Indiana 68, Butler 60
Gonzaga 99, Iowa 88
Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48
Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78
Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70
Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
California 87, CS Northridge 56
UC Santa Barbara 75, Pepperdine 63
CS Bakersfield 87, Saint Katherine 46
UC Irvine 85, San Diego 53
Loyola Marymount 76, Cal Poly 52
Hawaii 89, Hawaii Hilo 66
San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
