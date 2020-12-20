All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Colorado 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Stanford 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 Arizona 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 California 0 2 .000 4 4 .500 Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500 Washington 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Colorado 92, Washington 69

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at California, 5 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Georgia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Auburn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Alabama 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Chattanooga 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Furman 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 VMI 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Wofford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 ETSU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Samford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Belhaven at Samford, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000 Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45

Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Denver 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76

South Dakota 84, Mount Marty 44

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Texas State 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Troy 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas St. 90, Champion Christian College 50

Georgia Southern 119, Carver 43

Monday’s Games

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 BYU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Portland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65

Pacific 92, Westmont 64

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 111, Chicago St. 67

San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Seattle at California, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.