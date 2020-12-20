Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Colorado 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stanford 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
California 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
Washington 0 3 .000 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.

Colorado 92, Washington 69

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at California, 5 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Auburn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76

Monday’s Games

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
VMI 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Samford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Belhaven at Samford, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 7 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45

Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55

Monday’s Games

Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76

South Dakota 84, Mount Marty 44

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Troy 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas St. 90, Champion Christian College 50

Georgia Southern 119, Carver 43

Monday’s Games

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
BYU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65

Pacific 92, Westmont 64

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 111, Chicago St. 67

San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Seattle at California, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, 3 p.m.

