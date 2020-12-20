Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Southern Cal at Oregon St., ppd.
Colorado 92, Washington 69
Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Seattle at California, 5 p.m.
Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76
Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Florida, ppd.
Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.
Wofford at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.
Belhaven at Samford, 8 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.
New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45
Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55
Prairie View at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Arkansas 87, Oral Roberts 76
South Dakota 84, Mount Marty 44
W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63
N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Arkansas St. 90, Champion Christian College 50
Georgia Southern 119, Carver 43
Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65
Pacific 92, Westmont 64
Texas Southern at BYU, 9 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.
Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.
Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Drake 111, Chicago St. 67
San Francisco 68, Grand Canyon 65
Sam Houston St. at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Seattle at California, 5 p.m.
Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Utah Valley at Air Force, 3 p.m.
