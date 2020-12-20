Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Old Dominion 66, Northeastern 62

James Madison 98, Alice Lloyd 55

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rice 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Marshall 85, Robert Morris 71

Old Dominion 66, Northeastern 62

UTSA 102, Our Lady of the Lake 70

UTEP 79, Benedictine at Mesa 59

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Florida College at FAU, 7 p.m.

Carver at FIU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Green Bay 0 2 .000 0 6 .000
Oakland 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. 85, Detroit 72

Milwaukee 74, Green Bay 62

Marshall 85, Robert Morris 71

Youngstown St. 70, N. Kentucky 60

Cleveland St. 89, Fort Wayne 80

Ill.-Chicago 90, Oakland 73

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Iona 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Niagara 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Manhattan 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 7 .125
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Marist 72, Manhattan 67, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Toledo 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 127, Olivet 66

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech 97, Delaware St. 69

Monday’s Games

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 111, Chicago St. 67

Monday’s Games

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Utah St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Air Force 68, Nevada 66

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, 3 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 6 .143
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Wagner 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444
Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

