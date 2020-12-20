All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 James Madison 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Delaware 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Old Dominion 66, Northeastern 62

James Madison 98, Alice Lloyd 55

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Marshall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 FIU 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Rice 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 FAU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Marshall 85, Robert Morris 71

UTSA 102, Our Lady of the Lake 70

UTEP 79, Benedictine at Mesa 59

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

New Orleans at Rice, 3 p.m.

Florida College at FAU, 7 p.m.

Carver at FIU, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 2 3 .400 Youngstown St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800 N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429 IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1 2 .333 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Detroit 0 2 .000 1 5 .167 Green Bay 0 2 .000 0 6 .000 Oakland 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. 85, Detroit 72

Milwaukee 74, Green Bay 62

Youngstown St. 70, N. Kentucky 60

Cleveland St. 89, Fort Wayne 80

Ill.-Chicago 90, Oakland 73

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833 St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 3 .625 Iona 3 1 .750 4 3 .571 Niagara 2 2 .500 2 3 .400 Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333 Manhattan 1 3 .250 1 3 .250 Rider 1 3 .250 1 5 .167 Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 7 .125 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Marist 72, Manhattan 67, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Toledo 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667 Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500 W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333 Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 4 .500 Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500 E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 N. Illinois 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 127, Olivet 66

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech 97, Delaware St. 69

Monday’s Games

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Drake 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Bradley 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Evansville 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 111, Chicago St. 67

Monday’s Games

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

UALR at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667 Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500 New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Boise St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Utah St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Air Force 68, Nevada 66

Monday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, 3 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400 Bryant 3 1 .750 6 2 .750 St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500 CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286 Sacred Heart 1 1 .500 1 2 .333 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 6 .143 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200 Wagner 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Howard at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714 UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Murray St. 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429 E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 5 .444 Austin Peay 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 4 .333 Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 3 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

