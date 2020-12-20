All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMBC 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Hartford 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 Binghamton 0 2 .000 0 5 .000 Maine 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 60

Stony Brook 80, Binghamton 70, OT

Hartford 65, Maine 50

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 South Florida 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Memphis 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625 Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Houston 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Tulane 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Tulsa 0 1 .000 2 3 .400 Cincinnati 0 1 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southwestern Christian at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UMass 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Davidson 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 La Salle 0 1 .000 3 4 .429 Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 4 .333 Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech 97, Delaware St. 69

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama 82, Freed-Hardeman 56

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Kansas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 West Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833 TCU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750 Kansas St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375 Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750 Texas Tech 0 1 .000 6 2 .750 Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45

Texas 77, Oklahoma St. 74

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Villanova 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875 Xavier 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000 Providence 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Creighton 2 1 .667 6 2 .750 Seton Hall 2 1 .667 5 4 .556 Marquette 1 2 .333 5 4 .556 Georgetown 1 2 .333 3 4 .429 St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600 UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Butler 0 1 .000 1 2 .333 DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 76, UConn 74, OT

Xavier 91, Marquette 88

Providence 80, Seton Hall 77, OT

St. John’s 94, Georgetown 83

Monday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, ppd.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 S. Utah 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857 E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333 Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 2 .600 Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 3 .400 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Montana 0 2 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000 N. Arizona 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. 74, Weber St. 72

Monday’s Games

Bethesda at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 3 .500 Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375 Campbell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 High Point 0 2 .000 2 4 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Longwood 0 2 .000 1 6 .143 SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rutgers 2 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Northwestern 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750 Illinois 1 1 .500 5 3 .625 Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875 Iowa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Michigan St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Ohio St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Indiana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 91, Illinois 88

Northwestern 79, Michigan St. 65

Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 89, Hawaii Hilo 66

Monday’s Games

San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

