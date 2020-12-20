Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Hartford 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Binghamton 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 60

Stony Brook 80, Binghamton 70, OT

Hartford 65, Maine 50

Monday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
South Florida 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Memphis 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Houston 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southwestern Christian at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Davidson 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82

Monday’s Games

VMI at George Mason, 1 p.m.

Bryant at UMass, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech 97, Delaware St. 69

Monday’s Games

Morehead St. at Clemson, Noon

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama 82, Freed-Hardeman 56

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at North Alabama, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Kansas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
West Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
TCU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Texas Tech 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45

Texas 77, Oklahoma St. 74

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Xavier 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Providence 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Creighton 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Seton Hall 2 1 .667 5 4 .556
Marquette 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Georgetown 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Butler 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 76, UConn 74, OT

Xavier 91, Marquette 88

Providence 80, Seton Hall 77, OT

St. John’s 94, Georgetown 83

Monday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, ppd.

S. Illinois at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 0 4 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. 74, Weber St. 72

Monday’s Games

Bethesda at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Texas State vs. N. Arizona at Denver, C.O., 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
High Point 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Longwood at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rutgers 2 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Illinois 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 91, Illinois 88

Northwestern 79, Michigan St. 65

Minnesota 90, Saint Louis 82

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 89, Hawaii Hilo 66

Monday’s Games

San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

