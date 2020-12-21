All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington 78, Campbell 59
Morgan St. 65, Delaware 59
Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55
Tuesday’s Games
Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.
James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Florida, ppd.
Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon
Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.
Rice 73, New Orleans 62
FAU 107, Florida College 72
FIU 111, Carver 34
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|7
|.125
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Furman 118, SC State 52
Morgan St. 65, Delaware 59
Tuesday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon
Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Belmont 72, Evansville 63
S. Illinois 76, Butler 73
Missouri St. 85, UALR 77
Tuesday’s Games
SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Loyola of Chicago, 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Utah St. 107, San Jose St. 62
Boise St. 77, New Mexico 53
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|6
|.143
|Sacred Heart
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|3
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|3
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Bryant 93, UMass 88
Wagner 74, Sacred Heart 46
Tuesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.
CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51
Belmont 72, Evansville 63
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.
Austin Peay 74, Murray St. 70
Tuesday’s Games
SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
