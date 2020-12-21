Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hofstra 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 78, Campbell 59

Morgan St. 65, Delaware 59

Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
FIU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
North Texas 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UTSA 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

Rice 73, New Orleans 62

FAU 107, Florida College 72

FIU 111, Carver 34

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at North Texas, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Green Bay 0 2 .000 0 6 .000
Oakland 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Iona 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Niagara 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Manhattan 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 7 .125
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Toledo 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Ball St. 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
N. Illinois 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Furman 118, SC State 52

Morgan St. 65, Delaware 59

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Belmont 72, Evansville 63

S. Illinois 76, Butler 73

Missouri St. 85, UALR 77

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Loyola of Chicago, 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
New Mexico 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
San Jose St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Utah St. 107, San Jose St. 62

Boise St. 77, New Mexico 53

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 1 6 .143
Sacred Heart 1 2 .333 1 3 .250
Wagner 1 2 .333 1 3 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Bryant 93, UMass 88

Wagner 74, Sacred Heart 46

Tuesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fairfield, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Austin Peay 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Murray St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 3 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51

Belmont 72, Evansville 63

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, ppd.

Austin Peay 74, Murray St. 70

Tuesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

