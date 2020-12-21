Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Mass.-Lowell 73, Vermont 65
Maine at Boston College, Noon
Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.
CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wichita St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Tulsa 56, Memphis 49
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
George Mason 68, VMI 66
Bryant 93, UMass 88
Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66
Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.
James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.
UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51
Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59
Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58
Maine at Boston College, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ppd.
Bellarmine at Notre Dame, Noon
Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Kansas St. 70, Jacksonville 46
Lipscomb 97, Crowley’s Ridge 60
North Florida 98, Edward Waters 71
Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Kansas St. 70, Jacksonville 46
Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Seton Hall
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Marquette
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
DePaul at Butler, ppd.
S. Illinois 76, Butler 73
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.
UConn at DePaul, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
S. Utah 96, Bethesda 57
Texas State 70, N. Arizona 65
N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Hampton
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
UNC-Wilmington 78, Campbell 59
Hampton 67, Charleston Southern 55
Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59
Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.
High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rutgers
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50
CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
