By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Hartford 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
Binghamton 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 2 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Vermont 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 73, Vermont 65

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

Niagara at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.

CCSU at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
South Florida 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Wichita St. 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Memphis 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Tulsa 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Tulane 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Tulsa 56, Memphis 49

Tuesday’s Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southwestern Christian at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

George Mason 68, VMI 66

Bryant 93, UMass 88

Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Richmond, 2 p.m.

James Madison at VCU, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Louisville 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Virginia 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Boston College 0 1 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51

Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59

Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bellarmine at Notre Dame, Noon

Georgia Tech at UAB, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas St. 70, Jacksonville 46

Lipscomb 97, Crowley’s Ridge 60

North Florida 98, Edward Waters 71

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Kansas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
West Virginia 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Oklahoma 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
TCU 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Texas Tech 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas St. 70, Jacksonville 46

Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Xavier 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Providence 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Creighton 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Seton Hall 2 1 .667 5 4 .556
Marquette 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Georgetown 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Butler 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, ppd.

S. Illinois 76, Butler 73

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Montana 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

S. Utah 96, Bethesda 57

Texas State 70, N. Arizona 65

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Hampton 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
High Point 0 2 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 78, Campbell 59

Hampton 67, Charleston Southern 55

Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59

Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58

Tuesday’s Games

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Marshall, 6 p.m.

High Point at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rutgers 2 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Purdue 1 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Illinois 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Iowa 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Michigan St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

La Salle at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

