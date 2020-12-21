All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62
Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at California, 5 p.m.
Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Portland St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Monday’s Games
Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52
Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66
Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48
Tuesday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Florida, ppd.
Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
George Mason 68, VMI 66
Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52
Furman 118, SC State 52
Samford 133, Belhaven 84
Tuesday’s Games
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Monday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.
Rice 73, New Orleans 62
Sam Houston St. 69, Rio Grande 66
Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57
Tuesday’s Games
Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62
Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42
Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48
BYU 87, Texas Southern 71
Tuesday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Texas State 70, N. Arizona 65
Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55
Missouri St. 85, UALR 77
Tuesday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Monday’s Games
BYU 87, Texas Southern 71
Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.
Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 69, Rio Grande 66
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at California, 5 p.m.
Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.
