Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Colorado 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
California 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62

Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at California, 5 p.m.

Montana at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Portland St. at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Auburn 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Alabama 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52

Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66

Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Davidson, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Northeastern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Samford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

George Mason 68, VMI 66

Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52

Furman 118, SC State 52

Samford 133, Belhaven 84

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 3 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Rice, ppd.

Rice 73, New Orleans 62

Sam Houston St. 69, Rio Grande 66

Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57

Tuesday’s Games

Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62

Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42

Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48

BYU 87, Texas Southern 71

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Denver, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Troy 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Texas State 70, N. Arizona 65

Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55

Missouri St. 85, UALR 77

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

BYU 87, Texas Southern 71

Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Montana St. at Portland, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. San Diego St. at San Luis Obispo, C.A., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 69, Rio Grande 66

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at California, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Grand Canyon at Paradise, N.V., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station