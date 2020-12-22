All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
California 70, Seattle 65
Arizona 70, Montana 64
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62
Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64
Wednesday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Auburn 67, Appalachian St. 53
Arkansas 85, Abilene Christian 72
Mississippi 90, UT Martin 43
Davidson 85, Vanderbilt 65
James Madison at Florida, ppd.
Georgia 76, Northeastern 58
Missouri 54, Bradley 53
Alabama 85, ETSU 69
Wednesday’s Games
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mercer 81, Kennesaw St. 71
Chattanooga 66, Tennessee St. 63
The Citadel 94, Presbyterian 82
UNC-Greensboro 86, NC A&T 65
Alabama 85, ETSU 69
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC 59, Paul Quinn College 35
Arkansas 85, Abilene Christian 72
UTSA 88, Lamar 66
Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 108, Alcorn St. 65
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Arizona 68, Denver 65
Drake 88, North Dakota 55
TCU 89, N. Dakota St. 82
Wednesday’s Games
UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Auburn 67, Appalachian St. 53
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Georgia Southern 60
Texas-Arlington 117, Howard Payne 53
Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 57
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.
Portland 62, Montana St. 59
Colorado St. 70, Santa Clara 57
Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78
San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49
Wednesday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
California 70, Seattle 65
Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.
