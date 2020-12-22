Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

California 70, Seattle 65

Arizona 70, Montana 64

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62

Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64

Wednesday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Auburn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Alabama 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn 67, Appalachian St. 53

Arkansas 85, Abilene Christian 72

Mississippi 90, UT Martin 43

Davidson 85, Vanderbilt 65

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Georgia 76, Northeastern 58

Missouri 54, Bradley 53

Alabama 85, ETSU 69

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Samford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer 81, Kennesaw St. 71

Chattanooga 66, Tennessee St. 63

The Citadel 94, Presbyterian 82

UNC-Greensboro 86, NC A&T 65

Alabama 85, ETSU 69

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC 59, Paul Quinn College 35

Arkansas 85, Abilene Christian 72

UTSA 88, Lamar 66

Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 108, Alcorn St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Grambling St., 4 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona 68, Denver 65

Drake 88, North Dakota 55

TCU 89, N. Dakota St. 82

Wednesday’s Games

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn 67, Appalachian St. 53

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Georgia Southern 60

Texas-Arlington 117, Howard Payne 53

Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 57

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
BYU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Portland 62, Montana St. 59

Colorado St. 70, Santa Clara 57

Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 78

San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

California 70, Seattle 65

Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.

