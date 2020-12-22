All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Hofstra 76, Richmond 71
Virginia 76, William & Mary 40
VCU 82, James Madison 81
James Madison at Florida, ppd.
Georgia 76, Northeastern 58
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon
Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 66, George Washington 65
North Texas 110, LSU-Alexandria 78
Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67
Old Dominion 77, Virginia Wesleyan 57
UTSA 88, Lamar 66
W. Kentucky 88, Tennessee Tech 68
Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 57
Wednesday’s Games
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|3
|.571
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|8
|.111
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Niagara 70, Albany (NY) 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 69, Fairfield 65
Wednesday’s Games
NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 90, Ohio 70
Toledo 78, N. Illinois 55
Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 68
Wednesday’s Games
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro 86, NC A&T 65
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon
Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana St. 72, SE Missouri 66
Loyola of Chicago 92, St. Francis (IL) 55
Drake 88, North Dakota 55
Missouri 54, Bradley 53
Wednesday’s Games
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.
Colorado St. 70, Santa Clara 57
San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49
UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 69, Fairfield 65
Sacred Heart 86, Wagner 85, 2OT
Wednesday’s Games
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana St. 72, SE Missouri 66
Chattanooga 66, Tennessee St. 63
Mississippi 90, UT Martin 43
E. Kentucky 86, High Point 67
W. Kentucky 88, Tennessee Tech 68
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments