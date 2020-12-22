Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Towson 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra 76, Richmond 71

Virginia 76, William & Mary 40

VCU 82, James Madison 81

James Madison at Florida, ppd.

Georgia 76, Northeastern 58

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
FIU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 66, George Washington 65

North Texas 110, LSU-Alexandria 78

Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67

        Read more Sports News news.

Old Dominion 77, Virginia Wesleyan 57

UTSA 88, Lamar 66

W. Kentucky 88, Tennessee Tech 68

Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 57

Wednesday’s Games

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Green Bay 0 2 .000 0 6 .000
Oakland 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Iona 3 1 .750 4 3 .571
Niagara 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Manhattan 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 5 .167
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 8 .111
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Niagara 70, Albany (NY) 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 69, Fairfield 65

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Akron 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
N. Illinois 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 90, Ohio 70

Toledo 78, N. Illinois 55

Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 68

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 86, NC A&T 65

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at UNC-Wilmington, Noon

Coppin St. at Iona, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana St. 72, SE Missouri 66

Loyola of Chicago 92, St. Francis (IL) 55

Drake 88, North Dakota 55

Missouri 54, Bradley 53

Wednesday’s Games

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
New Mexico 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
San Jose St. 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount at Boise St., ppd.

Colorado St. 70, Santa Clara 57

San Diego St. 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49

UNLV at Wyoming, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 69, Fairfield 65

Sacred Heart 86, Wagner 85, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Austin Peay 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Murray St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana St. 72, SE Missouri 66

Chattanooga 66, Tennessee St. 63

Mississippi 90, UT Martin 43

E. Kentucky 86, High Point 67

W. Kentucky 88, Tennessee Tech 68

