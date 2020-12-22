All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Vermont
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston College 78, Maine 62
Niagara 70, Albany (NY) 65
Vermont 62, Mass.-Lowell 53
Wednesday’s Games
NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|South Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
East Carolina 68, Tulane 58
UCF 75, Cincinnati 70
Wichita St. 82, South Florida 77, OT
Houston 76, Temple 50
Wednesday’s Games
Southwestern Christian at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 66, George Washington 65
Hofstra 76, Richmond 71
VCU 82, James Madison 81
Davidson 85, Vanderbilt 65
Maryland 84, La Salle 71
Wednesday’s Games
Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.
UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston College 78, Maine 62
Virginia 76, William & Mary 40
NC State 79, North Carolina 76
Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 54
Notre Dame at Syracuse, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Bellarmine at Notre Dame, Noon
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 108, Alcorn St. 65
Mercer 81, Kennesaw St. 71
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Georgia Southern 60
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67
Kansas 79, West Virginia 65
TCU 89, N. Dakota St. 82
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Seton Hall
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Marquette
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|4
|.429
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.
Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.
UConn at DePaul, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Arizona 68, Denver 65
Portland 62, Montana St. 59
N. Colorado 69, Idaho St. 64
Arizona 70, Montana 64
Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62
Wednesday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
The Citadel 94, Presbyterian 82
Hampton 70, Charleston Southern 68
Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67
E. Kentucky 86, High Point 67
Wednesday’s Games
SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rutgers
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Ohio St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland 84, La Salle 71
Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53
Iowa 70, Purdue 55
Wednesday’s Games
Rutgers at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments