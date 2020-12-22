Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Hartford 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Vermont 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Binghamton 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 78, Maine 62

Niagara 70, Albany (NY) 65

Vermont 62, Mass.-Lowell 53

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Rider, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Houston 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UCF 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
South Florida 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Memphis 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Tulsa 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Tulane 0 2 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 68, Tulane 58

UCF 75, Cincinnati 70

Wichita St. 82, South Florida 77, OT

Houston 76, Temple 50

Wednesday’s Games

Southwestern Christian at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 66, George Washington 65

Hofstra 76, Richmond 71

VCU 82, James Madison 81

Davidson 85, Vanderbilt 65

Maryland 84, La Salle 71

Wednesday’s Games

Towson at George Mason, 4 p.m.

UMKC at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
NC State 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 4 .333
Boston College 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 78, Maine 62

Virginia 76, William & Mary 40

NC State 79, North Carolina 76

Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 54

Notre Dame at Syracuse, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bellarmine at Notre Dame, Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 108, Alcorn St. 65

Mercer 81, Kennesaw St. 71

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Georgia Southern 60

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Baylor 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
TCU 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
West Virginia 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67

Kansas 79, West Virginia 65

TCU 89, N. Dakota St. 82

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Xavier 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Providence 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Creighton 2 1 .667 6 2 .750
Seton Hall 2 1 .667 5 4 .556
Marquette 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Georgetown 1 2 .333 3 4 .429
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Butler 0 1 .000 1 3 .250
DePaul 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m.

Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
N. Colorado 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho St. 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Montana 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Arizona 68, Denver 65

Portland 62, Montana St. 59

N. Colorado 69, Idaho St. 64

Arizona 70, Montana 64

Oregon St. 67, Portland St. 62

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Hampton 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
High Point 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

The Citadel 94, Presbyterian 82

Hampton 70, Charleston Southern 68

Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67

E. Kentucky 86, High Point 67

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Tennessee, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rutgers 2 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Northwestern 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Illinois 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Michigan St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Ohio St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Penn St. 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 1 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 84, La Salle 71

Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

Iowa 70, Purdue 55

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity