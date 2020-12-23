All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington 87, Delaware St. 63
George Mason 70, Towson 65
Saturday’s Games
Coppin St. at Towson, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Green Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|8
|.111
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
NJIT 81, Rider 66
St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 64
Iona 85, Coppin St. 65
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.
Utah St. 85, San Jose St. 52
Boise St. 89, New Mexico 52
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 64
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
