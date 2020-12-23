Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Towson 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 87, Delaware St. 63

George Mason 70, Towson 65

Saturday’s Games

Coppin St. at Towson, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
FIU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Cleveland St. 2 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Detroit 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Green Bay 0 2 .000 0 6 .000
Oakland 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 1 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Niagara 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Canisius 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 .500 1 2 .333
Manhattan 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 8 .111
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT 81, Rider 66

St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 64

Iona 85, Coppin St. 65

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Akron 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
N. Illinois 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Evansville 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
New Mexico 0 2 .000 3 2 .600
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah Valley at Air Force, ppd.

Utah St. 85, San Jose St. 52

Boise St. 89, New Mexico 52

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 64

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Austin Peay 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Murray St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

