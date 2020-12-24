On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 24, 2020 10:06 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Hartford 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Vermont 1 1 .500 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Binghamton 0 2 .000 0 5 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT 81, Rider 66

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Houston 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
UCF 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
South Florida 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Tulsa 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Memphis 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 2 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 102, Southwestern Christian 45

Saturday’s Games

Houston at UCF, 1 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason 70, Towson 65

Saint Louis 62, UMKC 46

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
NC State 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Boston College 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Notre Dame 81, Bellarmine 70

        Read more Sports News news.

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Fort Worth, T.X., 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Baylor 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
TCU 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
West Virginia 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Seton Hall 3 1 .750 6 4 .600
Xavier 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Providence 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Butler 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Marquette 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Georgetown 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
DePaul 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750

___

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton 66, Xavier 61

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 67

Butler 70, Providence 64

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Villanova 85, Marquette 68

DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72

UConn at DePaul, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho St. 71, N. Colorado 56

BYU 87, Weber St. 79

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Hampton 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
High Point 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northwestern 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Michigan 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Iowa 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Wisconsin 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Rutgers 2 1 .667 6 1 .857
Illinois 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Purdue 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Minnesota 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Michigan St. 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Maryland 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Indiana 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Nebraska 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Penn St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 80, Rutgers 68

Illinois 98, Penn St. 81

Northwestern 74, Indiana 67

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car