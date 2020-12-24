All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Vermont
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
NJIT 81, Rider 66
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|South Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa 102, Southwestern Christian 45
Saturday’s Games
Houston at UCF, 1 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
George Mason 70, Towson 65
Saint Louis 62, UMKC 46
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Notre Dame 81, Bellarmine 70
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Fort Worth, T.X., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Seton Hall
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|4
|.600
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Providence
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Wednesday’s Games
Creighton 66, Xavier 61
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 67
Butler 70, Providence 64
Villanova 85, Marquette 68
DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72
UConn at DePaul, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Idaho St. 71, N. Colorado 56
BYU 87, Weber St. 79
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|1
|.857
|Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Ohio St. 80, Rutgers 68
Illinois 98, Penn St. 81
Northwestern 74, Indiana 67
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 4 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51
