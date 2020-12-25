On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 25, 2020 10:07 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
LSU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Auburn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Alabama 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Samford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Troy 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Fort Worth, T.X., 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car