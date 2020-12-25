All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday’s Games
Sunday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Saturday’s Games
Virginia vs. Gonzaga at Fort Worth, T.X., 4 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
