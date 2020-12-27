All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Northeastern at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Towson at Iona, 3 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Green Bay
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland St. 81, Youngstown St. 74
Wright St. 90, Green Bay 77
Oakland 83, Detroit 80
Fort Wayne 87, Robert Morris 82
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|2
|.500
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|8
|.111
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 66
Monday’s Games
Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Towson at Iona, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Sunday’s Games
E. Michigan 94, Olivet 65
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Drake 81, Indiana St. 63
Loyola of Chicago 90, Illinois St. 60
Missouri St. 79, N. Iowa 59
S. Illinois 63, Evansville 57
Monday’s Games
Drake at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Illinois St. at Loyola of Chicago, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 104, Carver 45
Wednesday’s Games
Murray St. at Belmont, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
