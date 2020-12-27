Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 3 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 5 4 .556
New Hampshire 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Vermont 2 1 .667 2 1 .667
Hartford 2 1 .667 5 3 .625
Mass.-Lowell 1 2 .333 2 5 .286
NJIT 0 1 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Binghamton 0 3 .000 0 6 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 77, Hartford 69

UMBC 74, Binghamton 67

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Stony Brook 73, Mass.-Lowell 58

Vermont 92, NJIT 78

Monday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 2 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
South Florida 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
UCF 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
Tulsa 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Memphis 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 2 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Florida at Memphis, 9 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Houston at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU at Saint Joseph’s, Noon

George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

George Mason at UMass, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
NC State 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Boston College 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Wake Forest, ppd.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Freed-Hardeman at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Baylor 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
TCU 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
West Virginia 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Seton Hall 3 1 .750 6 4 .600
Providence 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Xavier 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Butler 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Marquette 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Georgetown 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
DePaul 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Providence 95, DePaul 90, 2OT

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Villanova, ppd.

Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 1 5 .167
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Hampton 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
High Point 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 3 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northwestern 3 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Michigan 2 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Illinois 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Rutgers 2 1 .667 6 1 .857
Purdue 2 1 .667 7 3 .700
Minnesota 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Iowa 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Ohio St. 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Michigan St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Maryland 0 2 .000 5 3 .625
Indiana 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 4 5 .444

___

Monday’s Games

Maryland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Santa Barbara 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, UC Santa Barbara 56

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier