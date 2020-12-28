On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Towson at Iona, 3 p.m.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wednesday’s Games

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
FIU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Miss. 74, Loyola (NO) 54

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 4 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Cleveland St. 4 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Oakland 2 2 .500 2 9 .182
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Robert Morris 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125
Green Bay 0 4 .000 0 8 .000

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 3 1 .750 3 2 .600
Niagara 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Canisius 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Manhattan 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 8 .111
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 97, Canisius 69

Tuesday’s Games

Towson at Iona, 3 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Akron 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Bowling Green 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Cent. Michigan 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 1 .000 2 2 .500
N. Illinois 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
S. Illinois 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Evansville 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Indiana St. 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Illinois St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Drake 73, Indiana St. 66

Evansville 84, S. Illinois 72

Loyola of Chicago 86, Illinois St. 55

N. Iowa 85, Missouri St. 75

Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Colorado St. 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Fresno St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
New Mexico 0 2 .000 3 2 .600
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. 75, Fresno St. 53

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Jacksonville St. 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
UT Martin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Austin Peay 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Murray St. 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
SE Missouri 0 1 .000 2 5 .286
Tennessee St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
Tennessee Tech 0 2 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Murray St. at Belmont, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier