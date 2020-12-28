All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Northeastern at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Towson at Iona, 3 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Southern Miss. 74, Loyola (NO) 54
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Green Bay
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|2
|.600
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|8
|.111
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 97, Canisius 69
Tuesday’s Games
Towson at Iona, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Coppin St. at Rider, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|Evansville
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
Drake 73, Indiana St. 66
Evansville 84, S. Illinois 72
Loyola of Chicago 86, Illinois St. 55
N. Iowa 85, Missouri St. 75
Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado St. 75, Fresno St. 53
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Murray St. at Belmont, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments