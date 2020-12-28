On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Arizona 88, Colorado 74

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

California at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
LSU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Mississippi 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Auburn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Alabama 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, ppd.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Mercer 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Samford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Wofford 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuesday’s Games

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Lamar 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McMurry at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Denver 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Troy 88, Carver 35

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga 88, N. Arizona 58

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Clara at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Dixie State at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Monday’s Games

CS Northridge 66, New Mexico St. 63

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier