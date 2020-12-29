On Air: Meet the Press
By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

California at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Alabama 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Arkansas 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
Georgia 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Auburn 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Mississippi 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Texas A&M 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, ppd.

LSU 77, Texas A&M 54

Alabama 82, Mississippi 64

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Mercer 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Samford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
VMI 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
ETSU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wofford 78, Mercer 65

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, ppd.

VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Lamar 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56

Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51

McNeese St. 94, Champion Christian College 36

Sam Houston St. 101, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59

Abilene Christian 82, Dallas Christian 44

Lamar 74, SE Louisiana 64

Wednesday’s Games

Champion Christian College at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McMurry at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McMurry at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Denver 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. 60, Nebraska-Omaha 58

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Portland 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63

Gonzaga 112, Dixie State 67

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

