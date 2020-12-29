On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600
UMBC 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Hartford 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Vermont 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
NJIT 1 1 .500 2 2 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 2 6 .250
Binghamton 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 4 2 .667
SMU 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Houston 2 1 .667 7 1 .875
Tulsa 2 1 .667 5 3 .625
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
UCF 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
South Florida 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 2 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 58, South Florida 57

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tulsa 65, Houston 64

Wednesday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita St., ppd.

Newman at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
UMass 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
VCU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
La Salle 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Fordham 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU at Saint Joseph’s, Noon

George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
NC State 1 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Clemson 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
North Carolina 0 1 .000 5 3 .625
Georgia Tech 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
Miami 0 2 .000 4 3 .571
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 4 .429
Boston College 0 1 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78

Clemson 77, Florida St. 67

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Pittsburgh at Duke, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Wake Forest, ppd.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Catawba at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb 93, Freed-Hardeman 72

Friday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Baylor 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
West Virginia 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
TCU 1 1 .500 7 2 .778
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51

Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56

Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51

Kansas St. 60, Nebraska-Omaha 58

Wednesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Creighton 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Seton Hall 3 1 .750 6 4 .600
Providence 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Xavier 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Butler 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Marquette 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Georgetown 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
UConn 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
DePaul 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Villanova, ppd.

Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Hampton 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
UNC-Asheville 2 0 1.000 3 4 .429
Radford 2 0 1.000 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
High Point 0 2 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Longwood 0 2 .000 1 7 .125
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 0 8 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 3 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, Noon

Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 2 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Rutgers 3 1 .750 7 1 .875
Northwestern 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
Illinois 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Minnesota 2 1 .667 9 1 .900
Iowa 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Ohio St. 1 2 .333 7 2 .778
Maryland 1 2 .333 6 3 .667
Michigan St. 0 3 .000 6 3 .667
Indiana 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Penn St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Nebraska 0 2 .000 4 5 .444

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers 81, Purdue 76

Iowa 87, Northwestern 72

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Santa Barbara 0 2 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier