AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis 58, South Florida 57
Tulsa 65, Houston 64
Wednesday’s Games
SMU at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., ppd.
Newman at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
VCU at Saint Joseph’s, Noon
George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
George Mason at UMass, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|NC State
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78
Clemson 77, Florida St. 67
Pittsburgh at Duke, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Wake Forest, ppd.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Catawba at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lipscomb 93, Freed-Hardeman 72
Friday’s Games
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51
Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56
Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51
Kansas St. 60, Nebraska-Omaha 58
Wednesday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Seton Hall
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|4
|.600
|Providence
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s at Villanova, ppd.
Butler at Providence, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Longwood
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 3 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, Noon
Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|1
|.875
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|1
|.900
|Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Ohio St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|2
|.778
|Maryland
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|3
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Tuesday’s Games
Rutgers 81, Purdue 76
Iowa 87, Northwestern 72
Wednesday’s Games
Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Friday’s Games
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
