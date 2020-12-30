All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51
Wednesday’s Games
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Green Bay
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|2
|.600
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|8
|.111
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Cent. Michigan 87, E. Michigan 60
Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|Evansville
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bradley at Valparaiso, ppd.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Murray St. at Belmont, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments