All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Stanford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
Stanford at Oregon St., ppd.
Utah at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.
California at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
American U. at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Navy, 2 p.m.
Army at Colgate, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Auburn
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Arkansas 97, Auburn 85
Mississippi St. 83, Georgia 73
Tennessee 73, Missouri 53
Florida 91, Vanderbilt 72
Missouri at Arkansas, Noon
Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Furman 77, Chattanooga 73
ETSU 86, W. Carolina 78
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, ppd.
Samford 84, VMI 71
Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
McNeese St. 91, Champion Christian College 76
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
McMurry at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, ppd.
New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76
TCU 66, Prairie View 61
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., ppd.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
UMKC at North Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Seattle 84, Portland 68
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63, Sacramento St. 45
San Diego at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, ppd.
Portland at Pacific, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, ppd.
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Seattle 84, Portland 68
