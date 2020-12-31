On Air: Federal Tech Talk
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Colorado 0 1 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Stanford at Oregon St., ppd.

Utah at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

California at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Army 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Navy 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
American U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston U. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Bucknell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Colgate 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lafayette 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Lehigh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 2 p.m.

Army at Colgate, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas 1 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Tennessee 1 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
LSU 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Florida 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Alabama 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Mississippi St. 1 0 1.000 6 3 .667
Georgia 0 1 .000 7 1 .875
Missouri 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Mississippi 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Texas A&M 0 1 .000 5 2 .714
Auburn 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Vanderbilt 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
South Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Kentucky 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas 97, Auburn 85

Mississippi St. 83, Georgia 73

Tennessee 73, Missouri 53

Florida 91, Vanderbilt 72

Saturday’s Games

Missouri at Arkansas, Noon

Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Samford 1 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Wofford 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
ETSU 1 0 1.000 5 4 .556
The Citadel 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 1 .900
Mercer 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
W. Carolina 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
VMI 0 1 .000 5 5 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 77, Chattanooga 73

ETSU 86, W. Carolina 78

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, ppd.

Samford 84, VMI 71

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Lamar 1 0 1.000 2 7 .222
Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 6 3 .667
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Nicholls 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
New Orleans 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. 91, Champion Christian College 76

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

McMurry at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

McMurry at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, ppd.

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Prairie View 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Southern U. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76

TCU 66, Prairie View 61

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, ppd.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., ppd.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UMKC 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
South Dakota 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Denver 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
North Dakota 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at North Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Texas State 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UALR 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Friday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UALR, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
BYU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Pacific 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Portland 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
San Francisco 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
San Diego 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 84, Portland 68

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63, Sacramento St. 45

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Pacific, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, ppd.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.

BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
California Baptist 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 84, Portland 68

