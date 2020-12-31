Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Elon at Northeastern, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, ppd.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.
UAB at North Texas, ppd.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cleveland St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|9
|.182
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|4
|.429
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Green Bay
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
___
Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, Noon
Milwaukee at Robert Morris, Noon
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marist
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Peter’s
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|3
|.667
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|2
|.600
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Manhattan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairfield
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|8
|.111
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Manhattan 65, Delaware St. 59
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Toledo
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Ohio
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 75
Bowling Green at Kent St., ppd.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, ppd.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Ball St., 3 p.m.
Kent St. at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Manhattan 65, Delaware St. 59
Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|Evansville
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
N. Iowa at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Colorado St. 81, Fresno St. 59
Utah St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 8:30 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.
Utah St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 8:30 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mount St. Mary’s
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|4
|.200
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Murray St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|4
|.500
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|9
|.100
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SE Missouri
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
___
Belmont 68, Murray St. 55
E. Kentucky 69, E. Illinois 61
Austin Peay 68, Tennessee St. 59
Jacksonville St. 80, UT Martin 70
Tennessee Tech 72, SE Missouri 63
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Comments