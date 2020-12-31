On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Elon 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Hofstra 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Delaware 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
William & Mary 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Towson 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Northeastern 0 0 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Northeastern, Noon

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
FIU 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Rice 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UTEP 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, ppd.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at FIU, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.

UAB at North Texas, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

UTEP at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 4 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Cleveland St. 4 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Ill.-Chicago 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Oakland 2 2 .500 2 9 .182
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 3 4 .429
Robert Morris 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Youngstown St. 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
IUPUI 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Detroit 0 4 .000 1 7 .125
Green Bay 0 4 .000 0 8 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, Noon

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, Noon

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 4 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Marist 3 1 .750 5 1 .833
St. Peter’s 3 1 .750 6 3 .667
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 3 1 .750 3 2 .600
Niagara 2 2 .500 3 3 .500
Manhattan 1 3 .250 2 3 .400
Canisius 1 3 .250 1 3 .250
Rider 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Fairfield 1 3 .250 1 8 .111
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Siena 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan 65, Delaware St. 59

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 2 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bowling Green 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
Toledo 2 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Ball St. 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Akron 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Cent. Michigan 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
Buffalo 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
W. Michigan 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Kent St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Ohio 0 2 .000 4 4 .500
Miami (Ohio) 0 1 .000 3 3 .500
E. Michigan 0 2 .000 2 3 .400
N. Illinois 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 75

Bowling Green at Kent St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Kent St. at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC Central 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 1 8 .111
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan 65, Delaware St. 59

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 2 0 1.000 6 2 .750
S. Illinois 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Missouri St. 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Evansville 1 1 .500 3 5 .375
N. Iowa 1 1 .500 2 5 .286
Bradley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Indiana St. 0 2 .000 3 4 .429
Illinois St. 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., ppd.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Colorado St. 2 0 1.000 5 1 .833
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 5 3 .625
Nevada 1 1 .500 6 3 .667
Air Force 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
New Mexico 0 2 .000 3 2 .600
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 2 2 .500
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 1 4 .200
UNLV 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado St. 81, Fresno St. 59

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, ppd.

Utah St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Mount St. Mary’s 1 0 1.000 2 3 .400
Bryant 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Sacred Heart 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2 3 .400
CCSU 2 2 .500 2 5 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 1 .500 2 6 .250
Wagner 1 3 .250 1 4 .200
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 .000 1 4 .200

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 3 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Jacksonville St. 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
SIU-Edwardsville 1 0 1.000 3 4 .429
E. Kentucky 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Austin Peay 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
UT Martin 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Murray St. 1 2 .333 4 4 .500
Morehead St. 1 2 .333 4 6 .400
Tennessee Tech 1 2 .333 1 9 .100
E. Illinois 0 1 .000 3 5 .375
SE Missouri 0 2 .000 2 6 .250
Tennessee St. 0 3 .000 1 5 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belmont 68, Murray St. 55

E. Kentucky 69, E. Illinois 61

Austin Peay 68, Tennessee St. 59

Jacksonville St. 80, UT Martin 70

Tennessee Tech 72, SE Missouri 63

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year