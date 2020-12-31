Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|6
|.250
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|6
|.143
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 3 p.m.
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|1
|.875
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|3
|.625
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|4
|.556
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
SMU 79, Temple 71
Tulane at UCF, ppd.
East Carolina at Wichita St., ppd.
Wichita St. 81, Newman 43
Memphis at Temple, Noon
East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Richmond
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|George Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Davidson
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|La Salle
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|UMass
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Dayton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
VCU 80, Saint Joseph’s 64
George Washington 71, Fordham 47
Rhode Island 63, St. Bonaventure 57
George Mason 93, UMass 92, 2OT
Richmond 80, Davidson 74
La Salle 67, Dayton 65
Duquesne at Saint Louis, ppd.
Duquesne at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 5 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|NC State
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|3
|.625
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Boston College
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Syracuse at Wake Forest, ppd.
Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57
Georgia Tech 72, North Carolina 67
NC State 79, Boston College 76
Catawba at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Boston College, Noon
Clemson at Miami, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, ppd.
Duke at Florida St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Baylor
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|2
|.714
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76
TCU 66, Prairie View 61
Texas at Kansas, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Seton Hall
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|4
|.636
|Creighton
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|2
|.778
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|1
|.800
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|2
|.800
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|4
|.600
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
St. John’s at Villanova, ppd.
Providence 71, Butler 55
Seton Hall 85, Xavier 68
UConn 82, DePaul 61
Creighton at Providence, Noon
DePaul at St. John’s, Noon
Villanova at Xavier, ppd.
Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|3
|.571
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|4
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63, Sacramento St. 45
N. Arizona at Idaho, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.
N. Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|5
|.375
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Longwood
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|SC-Upstate
|0
|3
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Hampton 80, Gardner-Webb 69
UNC-Asheville 80, Longwood 73
Winthrop 84, Campbell 83
Radford 71, Presbyterian 65
High Point 63, SC-Upstate 52
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, Noon
Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|1
|.875
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|2
|.750
|Illinois
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|3
|.700
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|1
|.900
|Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|2
|.800
|Ohio St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Maryland
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|4
|.600
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Nebraska
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54
Indiana 87, Penn St. 85, OT
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.
