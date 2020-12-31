On Air: Federal Tech Talk
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 6 4 .600
New Hampshire 2 0 1.000 3 2 .600
UMBC 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Hartford 2 2 .500 5 4 .556
Vermont 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
NJIT 1 1 .500 2 2 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 3 .250 2 6 .250
Binghamton 1 3 .250 1 6 .143
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 0 3 .000
Maine 0 2 .000 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 3 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
SMU 2 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Wichita St. 2 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Houston 2 1 .667 7 1 .875
Tulsa 2 1 .667 5 3 .625
Memphis 2 1 .667 6 4 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
UCF 1 1 .500 3 2 .600
South Florida 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
Tulane 0 2 .000 5 2 .714
Temple 0 2 .000 1 2 .333
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

SMU 79, Temple 71

Tulane at UCF, ppd.

East Carolina at Wichita St., ppd.

Wichita St. 81, Newman 43

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, Noon

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 1 0 1.000 8 2 .800
Richmond 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
George Mason 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
George Washington 1 0 1.000 2 6 .250
Davidson 1 1 .500 5 4 .556
La Salle 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
UMass 1 1 .500 2 3 .400
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Dayton 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Fordham 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 0 6 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 80, Saint Joseph’s 64

George Washington 71, Fordham 47

Rhode Island 63, St. Bonaventure 57

George Mason 93, UMass 92, 2OT

Richmond 80, Davidson 74

La Salle 67, Dayton 65

Duquesne at Saint Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 5 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
NC State 2 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Virginia 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Duke 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Clemson 1 1 .500 7 1 .875
Florida St. 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 3 .625
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Miami 0 2 .000 4 3 .571
North Carolina 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
Boston College 0 2 .000 2 6 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Wake Forest, ppd.

Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57

Georgia Tech 72, North Carolina 67

NC State 79, Boston College 76

Thursday’s Games

Catawba at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at Miami, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, ppd.

Duke at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
North Alabama 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Friday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, ppd.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 2 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Baylor 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000 7 1 .875
TCU 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Texas Tech 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
West Virginia 1 1 .500 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 5 2 .714
Kansas St. 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 2 .750
Iowa St. 0 2 .000 2 4 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76

TCU 66, Prairie View 61

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
Seton Hall 4 1 .800 7 4 .636
Creighton 3 1 .750 7 2 .778
Providence 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
UConn 1 1 .500 4 1 .800
Xavier 1 2 .333 8 2 .800
Butler 1 2 .333 2 4 .333
St. John’s 1 3 .250 6 4 .600
Marquette 1 3 .250 5 5 .500
Georgetown 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
DePaul 0 2 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Villanova, ppd.

Providence 71, Butler 55

Seton Hall 85, Xavier 68

UConn 82, DePaul 61

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Providence, Noon

DePaul at St. John’s, Noon

Villanova at Xavier, ppd.

Butler at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Utah 2 0 1.000 7 1 .875
Sacramento St. 2 0 1.000 3 1 .750
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 2 4 .333
N. Colorado 1 1 .500 4 3 .571
Weber St. 1 1 .500 3 3 .500
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Portland St. 1 1 .500 2 4 .333
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 2 .000 3 5 .375
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 1 6 .143
Idaho 0 2 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63, Sacramento St. 45

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Idaho, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, ppd.

N. Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Hampton 3 0 1.000 4 4 .500
UNC-Asheville 3 0 1.000 4 4 .500
Radford 3 0 1.000 4 5 .444
High Point 1 2 .333 3 5 .375
Campbell 0 1 .000 4 4 .500
Presbyterian 0 1 .000 2 3 .400
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 1 5 .167
Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 1 5 .167
Longwood 0 3 .000 1 8 .111
SC-Upstate 0 3 .000 0 9 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton 80, Gardner-Webb 69

UNC-Asheville 80, Longwood 73

Winthrop 84, Campbell 83

Radford 71, Presbyterian 65

High Point 63, SC-Upstate 52

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, Noon

Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 2 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Rutgers 3 1 .750 7 1 .875
Northwestern 3 1 .750 6 2 .750
Illinois 3 1 .750 7 3 .700
Minnesota 2 1 .667 9 1 .900
Iowa 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 8 2 .800
Ohio St. 2 2 .500 8 2 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 7 4 .636
Maryland 1 2 .333 6 3 .667
Indiana 1 2 .333 6 4 .600
Michigan St. 0 3 .000 6 3 .667
Penn St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Nebraska 0 3 .000 4 6 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54

Indiana 87, Penn St. 85, OT

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 5 4 .556
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UC Santa Barbara 0 2 .000 4 3 .571
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.

